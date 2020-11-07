500 Units Of Mahindra Thar To Be Delivered In Just 2 Days – Details

500 units of the 2020 Mahindra Thar are scheduled to be delivered between November 7 and 8 across the country based on customers’ preference

Mahindra & Mahindra has today announced that it is conducting a mega delivery of 500 units of the recently launched Thar off-roader across the country. Scheduled between November 7 and November 8, 2020, Mahindra says the deliveries are happening in the auspicious occasion during the Diwali festivities marking the overwhelming response the off-roader has received.

The homegrown UV specialist has stared that the deliveries are based on the sequence of bookings received for the variants that are available. Speaking on the occasion, Veejay Nakra, CEO – Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd said: “As we kickstart our deliveries, I would like to assure our customers of a timely and seamless delivery, going forward.”

Mahindra debuted the second generation Thar by the middle of August before launching it on October 2 with a starting price of Rs. 9.80 lakh (ex-showroom) across AX, AX (O) and LX variants. It goes up to Rs. 13.75 lakh (ex-showroom) for the range-topping variant (ex-showroom). The brand says it has put in place a robust customer connect process to reach out to every customer individually and communicate their delivery dates.



The first unit of the 2020 Mahindra Thar was auctioned out for Rs. 1.10 crore and it was delivered on November 1 to the first customer Aakash Minda. The reservations of the new Thar have surpassed 20,000 units since the official bookings began. Recently, Mahindra announced to ramp up the production of the new Thar from 2,000 to 3,000 units per month by January 2021.

Based on a new platform, it has bigger dimensions compared to the outgoing model and gets evolutionary exterior updates. However, there have been plenty of mechanical revisions to enhance the off-roading characteristics of the off-roader and the interior is brand new with inclusion of new features and technologies.



As for the performance, there is a new 2.0-litre four-cylinder mStallion petrol to choose from, and it develops a maximum power output of 150 PS and 320 Nm. The same powertrain will likely be utilised in the next-gen XUV500 producing close to 190 PS and 380 Nm.

The 2.2-litre oil-burner, on the other hand, generates 130 PS and 320 Nm. Both the engines are connected to a six-speed manual transmission as standard while a six-speed torque converter automatic unit comes as an option.