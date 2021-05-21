50 Units Of Triumph Trident 660 Sold In India In April 2021

In April 2021, Triumph India managed to dispatch a total of 50 units of the recently-launched Trident 660 in our market, a respectable number for a 6-lakh+ Rupee motorcycle

Triumph Trident 660 was launched in India last month, and it is currently the most affordable motorcycle in the brand’s lineup in our market. In April 2021, Triumph managed to sell 50 units of the Trident 660 in India, which is quite a respectable figure for a high-end performance bike in our market.

Going forward, Triumph might actually see a decent amount of success with this new motorcycle. Powering the bike is a 660cc, liquid-cooled, inline-3 engine, which belts out a peak power of 81 PS and a maximum torque of 64 Nm. This motor is paired to a 6-speed sequential gearbox, and a bi-directional quickshifter is offered as an optional add-on.

Triumph also offers a lot of tech on Trident 660, including ride-by-wire throttle, adjustable traction control, a fully-digital TFT instrument cluster (with optional Bluetooth connectivity), etc. Opting for the Bluetooth module enables the system to offer turn-by-turn navigation, GoPro control, smartphone control, and music control.

There are two riding modes on offer – Rain and Road – and the traction control can be switched off in both of them. The motorcycle sports 17-inch alloy wheels on both ends, shod with Michelin Road 5 tyres (120/70 at the front and 180/55 at the rear). The suspension system of the Trident 660 consists of 41mm Showa USD separate function forks at the front, and a preload-adjustable monoshock at the rear.

As for the brakes, the front wheel gets twin 310mm discs while the rear wheel gets a single 255mm disc. Other features on offer on the Trident 660 include adjustable dual-channel ABS, self-cancelling turn-indicators, a 14-litre fuel tank, and all-LED lights. The motorcycle is built on a steel tubular frame (not aluminium, to keeps costs low) and has a kerb weight of 189 kg.

In India, Triumph Trident 660 is currently priced at Rs. 6.95 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). Its chief rivals in our market are Kawasaki Z 650, Honda CB 650R, Ducati Scrambler 800, and to some extent, even Kawasaki Z 900.