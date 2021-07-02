5 Variants Of Hyundai Venue Discontinued Including E & S Diesel

Along with the discontinuation of five variants, Hyundai has replaced the alloy wheels on SX trim with styled steel wheels, and a few new variants have been introduced

Hyundai has discontinued a total of five variants of the Venue in the Indian market. The deleted models consist of E 1.5 Diesel MT, S 1.5 Diesel MT, S 1.0L Petrol iMT, S 1.0L Petrol DCT, and SX(O) 1.0L Petrol MT. Other than that, the manufacturer has replaced the alloy wheels on the ‘SX’ trim level with new, styled steel wheels.

Two new trim options have been added – S(O) and SX(O) Executive. The former is available in 1.0L Petrol (iMT and DCT) and 1.5L diesel MT configurations, while the latter is offered in the 1.5L diesel MT version only. The styled steel wheels are offered on the new S(O) trim level as well. Also, the BlueLink connected car system has received a few enhancements.

Hyundai Venue is available with three engine options in our market. The first one is a 1.2-litre, naturally aspirated, inline-4 petrol motor, which belts out 83 PS and 114 Nm, and comes mated to a 5-speed manual transmission only. The second one is a 1.5-litre, turbocharged, inline-4 diesel mill, with 100 PS and 240 Nm on tap, paired exclusively with a 6-speed manual gearbox.

The third one is a 1.0-litre, turbocharged, inline-3 petrol mill, capable of developing 120 PS and 172 Nm. This powerplant comes with three transmission choices – a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed iMT, and a 7-speed DCT. Also, there are plenty of premium features and equipment available on the Venue.

The top trims come loaded with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, all power windows, automatic climate control, keyless entry, push-button start/stop, cruise control, cooled glove box, integrated air purifier, an electrically operated sunroof, connected car tech, etc.

There are plenty of safety features on offer as well, like dual front airbags, ISOFIX child seat mounts, ABS with EBD, stability control, central locking, child safety locks, tyre pressure monitoring system, rear parking camera (with dynamic guidelines), hill assist, etc.

Hyundai Venue’s price currently ranges from Rs. 6.92 lakh to Rs. 11.78 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi) in the Indian market. Its main rivals here include Maruti Vitara Brezza, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Nissan Magnite, etc.