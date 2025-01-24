5 Upcoming Under Rs. 10 Lakh Maruti Suzuki Cars You Should Know

Let’s take a closer look at five compact cars from Maruti Suzuki that are expected to debut in India within the next two to three years

Maruti Suzuki is preparing to expand its passenger vehicle lineup, targeting a wide range of customers across different segments. Here’s an overview of the compact cars expected to hit the Indian market in the next two to three years for under Rs. 10 lakh with several exciting models reportedly in the works:

1. New Maruti Baleno:

Maruti Suzuki is gearing up to launch the next-generation Baleno, codenamed YTA, in India next year. One of the key highlights could be the introduction of a strong hybrid petrol engine, rumoured to feature advanced range-extender technology for enhanced efficiency. Reports suggest that the 1.2L Z12E petrol engine might form the backbone of this setup, potentially achieving a fuel economy of over 30 kmpl. In addition to its hybrid powertrain, the new Baleno is expected to sport significant design changes and interior enhancements to appeal to modern buyers.

2. Maruti Suzuki Fronx Facelift:

A facelifted version of the Fronx compact SUV coupe is speculated to make its debut in 2026 or 2027. The updated model is expected to bring significant enhancements, including adding a newly developed strong hybrid petrol engine, as previously mentioned. The five-seater, already popular among customers, could see further updates to maintain its appeal.

3&4. Maruti Suzuki Compact MPV & Micro SUV:

Maruti Suzuki is planning to launch a new compact MPV that will slot below the Ertiga in its lineup, targeting rivals like the Renault Kiger. Inspired by the Suzuki Spacia sold in Japan, this upcoming MPV is expected to combine practical design elements with affordability, making it a strong contender for Indian buyers seeking a cost-effective and versatile family vehicle.

The new compact MPV could also incorporate the previously mentioned hybrid petrol engine. Meanwhile, Maruti Suzuki is reportedly developing a micro SUV slated for a late 2026 launch. This new model is expected to compete directly with rivals like the Tata Punch and Hyundai Exter.

5. Maruti Suzuki eWX:

Maruti Suzuki will soon launch its first electric vehicle, the e-Vitara, a midsize e-SUV that will offer two battery options and a claimed range exceeding 500 km per charge. The brand is also committed to expanding its zero-emission lineup in the coming years. Among the potential future models is an affordable electric hatchback inspired by the eWX concept.