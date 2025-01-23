5 Upcoming Under Rs. 10 Lakh Hyundai Cars (Including EVs)

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) is preparing for a significant revamp of its compact lineup over the next two to three years. Key upcoming models include the second-generation Venue which is expected to launch in 2026. A Bayon-inspired SUV is also in the works, likely incorporating the stylish and practical elements seen in its European counterpart. Additionally, a compact electric SUV is being developed. Here we have explained about the five upcoming compact offerings:

1. Hyundai Bayon Compact SUV:

The upcoming Bayon-based SUV will more likely measure under four meters in length, fitting neatly between the Hyundai Venue and Creta in the brand’s lineup. While featuring a distinctive design, it is expected to share several features and powertrain options with the second-gen Venue. It could be a couple of years away from reaching showrooms.

Capitalising on the Venue’s strong presence in the compact SUV market, the forthcoming SUV is expected to offer a roomier interior and a more advanced features list as it could directly take on Kia Syros. Globally, the Bayon is based on the i20 platform, and this new model could follow a similar approach.

Also Read: Hyundai Achieves Extensive Localisation Rate With Creta Electric

2. New Gen Hyundai Venue:

Hyundai is set to launch the next-generation Venue later this year or in 2026, building on the strong foundation of its current model. Renowned for its feature-packed nature, the upcoming Venue is expected to gain a refreshed exterior design and upgraded interior features, enhancing its overall appeal.

While the redesign will bring notable updates, the powertrain options are likely to remain unaltered. The cabin could get more premium materials and equipment and the SUV will be rolled out of the brand’s new production facility in Talegaon, Pune.

Also Read: 4 New Hyundai Electric Cars Launching In India – Details

3,4&5. Hyundai Inster Based EV, i10 EV & Venue EV:

Hyundai is reportedly preparing to introduce an entry-level electric compact SUV by 2026, potentially taking cues from the global Inster EV. This new model is expected to strengthen Hyundai’s presence in the growing EV market, positioning itself as a competitor to offerings like the Tata Punch EV and the upcoming Mahindra XUV 3XO EV. The company is also expected to bring in electric versions of the Grand i10 Nios and Venue by 2027 or later.