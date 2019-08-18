5 Upcoming Two-Wheelers At 2020 Auto Expo – Activa 6G To TVS Zeppelin

Here is the list of upcoming scooters and motorcycle which will be showcased at the upcoming 2020 Auto Expo scheduled in February

The Auto Expo is once in a two-year affair and all the auto enthusiast eagerly awaits for its arrival. 2019 has already been an eventful year for the Indian two-wheeler scene. This year we have witnessed plenty of new launches alongside some new two-wheeler manufacturers debuting in the Indian two-wheeler scene. Now that we have stepped in the second half of 2019 we all are eagerly looking forward for the 2020 Auto Expo.

Here is the list of 5 two-wheelers that will debut at the 2020 Auto Expo.

1. TVS Zeppelin Power Cruiser

TVS Motors will introduce the production variant of the much-awaited Zeppelin power cruiser at the 2020 Auto Expo. The Zeppelin cruiser concept was showcased for the first time at the 2018 Auto Expo where it attracted a lot of attention. The motorcycle featured plenty of premium components including a 43mm upside-down forks at the front, HD camera and an Integrated Start Generator (ISG). However, expect the production variant to be much more practical.

The Zeppelin cruiser will share some cycle parts and components with the Apache RTR 200 4V. The motorcycle will be powered by a 212cc, single-cylinder BS6 compliant unit that will be based on the Apache RTR 200’s 197cc motor. The power and torque output are still unknown but expect the new engine to develop slightly more power and torque than the Apache 200.

The power cruiser will feature LED headlamp and fully digital instrument cluster while it will get an upside-down telescopic fork at the front and a monoshock setup at the rear. The braking duties of the motorcycle will be handled by a disc brake on both ends. A dual-channel ABS will also be offered as standard.

2. Honda Activa 6G

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) will launch the Activa 6G at the 2020 Auto Expo. Expect the upcoming scooter to feature Smartphone connectivity feature via Bluetooth. The advanced instrument cluster will get turn-by-turn navigation system and caller ID recognition. The Activa 6G will still be powered by 110cc, single-cylinder air-cooled motor. The updated engine will be BS6 complaint and will get fuel injection technology and most probably Honda’s new idling stop system.

The Activa 6G will also feature a telescopic suspension setup at the front which will help improve the ride and handling quality. Lastly, the upcoming Activa 6G will also feature some cosmetic updates in the form of a restyled LED headlamp and taillamp setup while the front apron will also get a restyled side turn indicators and some chrome elements as well.

3. Suzuki Access 110

Suzuki likely to showcase the 110cc Access at the 2020 Auto Expo. The upcoming scooter could compete directly against the Honda Activa 6G and the TVS Jupiter. The Access 110 expected be powered by a newly developed 110cc, air-cooled engine. The new 110cc engine expected to get fuel injection system to meet the stricter BS6 emission norms. The Access 110 expected to feature some modern elements including a full LED headlamp and taillamp setup, a semi-digital instrument cluster and practical under-seat storage.

4. Yamaha NMax 155

The Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer expected to showcase their premium 155cc NMax maxi-scooter in India. The upcoming scooter to compete directly with the likes of the Vespa 150 and the Aprilia SR 150 when it finally launches here. The NMax 155 packs some serious features compared to its rivals.

It gets a LED full headlamp and taillamp setup, fully digital instrument cluster, disc brakes and ABS for the safety of the rider. The scooter also features a wide and comfortable step-up seat and split footboard. The NMax 155 is powered by a 155cc, liquid-cooled motor that produces about 14.8PS of peak power at 8,000rpm and 14.4Nm of peak torque at 6,000rpm.

5. Hero XPulse 300

Hero might showcase a more off-road focused Xpulse variant at the upcoming 2020 Auto Expo. The motorcycle will be sold alongside the current Xpulse 200 and the 200T. Although no details about the powertrain are available at this moment expect it to be powered by a slightly bigger and powerful 300cc, single-cylinder, fuel-injected unit. The power output is not available at this moment but it will have more off road grunt than the current Xpulse 200. We will update you with more details as soon as they are available.