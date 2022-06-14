5 Upcoming TVS Two-Wheelers – Updated Radeon To Zeppelin R

TVS Motor Company has plenty of new scooters and motorcycles in the works, including EVs, and here, we’ve listed the top five upcoming ones

TVS Motor Company is one of the most popular motorcycle brands in the Indian market. The manufacturer is expected to be working on multiple new motorcycles, and a few scooters are also in the pipeline. Also, TVS announced recently that it is planning to expand its EV range in the domestic market.

Here, we have listed the top five upcoming TVS motorcycles and scooters in India, for which we’re waiting excitedly.

1. Updated TVS Radeon

As per reports, TVS Radeon is scheduled to be updated soon, likely in the coming months. The commuter motorcycle is expected to get a new digital instrument console, SmartXonnect connected tech, and perhaps a few other new features. The 109.7cc engine (8.19 PS/8.7 Nm) is expected to remain unchanged though.

2. Upcoming TVS Adventure motorcycle

The manufacturer is expected to be working on a new adventure motorcycle. This ADV is expected to be based on the TVS Dakar racer, and it could be powered by the TVS-BMW Motorrad’s 310cc reverse-inclined engine. Considering how the ADV segment has grown in India in recent years, this would be a great addition to the brand’s portfolio.

3. TVS Fiero 125

TVS had filed trademarks for the ‘Fiero’ and ‘Fiero 125’ nameplates in India, which has prompted speculations that the manufacturer could revive Fiero 125 in our market. Rumours suggest that this could be a retro-themed motorcycle, which is a popular space in the Indian motorcycle market.

4. TVS Zeppelin R

TVS Zeppelin concept was unveiled at the 2018 Auto Expo, and the motorcycle had generated a lot of hype back then. The hype hasn’t died down even after these years, and the manufacturer had previously even stated that this concept bike is not planned for production. That said, rumours about TVS working on a new cruiser have recently emerged once again.

5. TVS Creon

TVS is planning to launch a plethora of new EVs in the Indian market soon. We expect the manufacturer to launch a brand new electric scooter soon, which will likely be based on the Creon concept that was also showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo. We expect the scooter to offer a range of over 100 km, and it will have a lot of equipment on offer as well.

Images are for representation only