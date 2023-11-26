5 Upcoming Toyota SUVs You Should Know – Taisor To New Fortuner

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has a few new vehicle launches lined up for the Indian market, with speculations floating around of a few more

Toyota is revving up its presence in the Indian automotive market with a plan to launch five new SUVs in the next 2-3 years, aiming to capitalise on the success of models like the Urban Cruiser Hyryder and the utterly popular Fortuner. Indian consumers can anticipate a diverse range of SUVs, catering to various preferences and driving needs.

Here’s a sneak peek into the upcoming Toyota SUV fleet, from compact crossovers to rugged offroaders:

1. Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

Launch: Early 2024

Toyota is set to introduce the Urban Cruiser Taisor, a compact SUV based on Maruti Suzuki’s Fronx crossover, next year. The Taisor will occupy the space left after the discontinuation of the Urban Cruiser, and compete with rivals like the Hyundai Venue and Kia Sonet. With engine options including an 89 bhp 1.2L NA petrol and a 100 bhp 1.0L turbo petrol, the Taisor aims to offer a compelling package for urban adventures.

2. Toyota Electric SUV

Launch: 2025

Joining the electric revolution, Toyota plans to introduce its version of Maruti Suzuki’s “eVX” electric SUV in India by 2025. Built on an all-new skateboard platform (27PL), the electric SUV is expected to offer a range of over 500 km on a single charge. Positioned against upcoming rivals like the Hyundai Creta EV and Tata Sierra EV, this electric SUV signifies Toyota’s commitment to sustainable mobility.

3. New Toyota Fortuner

Launch: 2024-25 (expected)

Toyota is gearing up for a generation change of its extremely popular Fortuner SUV. The next-gen model will be built on the TNGA-F architecture, shared with the Land Cruiser 300 and Lexus LX. The anticipated 2.8-litre turbo diesel engine with a 48-volt mild hybrid setup aims to enhance fuel efficiency while lowering emissions. This rugged SUV is set to make a bold statement in the Indian SUV landscape.

4. Toyota 7-Seater SUV

Launch: 2025 (expected)

Toyota’s announcement of a new production plant in Bidadi, Karnataka, aligns with its plan to launch a 7-seater SUV around 2025-26. This new model is rumoured to be the 7-seater version of the Corolla Cross, and it will be built on the TNGA-C platform. The engine options are expected to mirror the Innova Hycross, including a 2.0-litre petrol with hybrid tech. The SUV aims to compete with rivals like the Tata Safari and Mahindra XUV700.

5. Upcoming Mini Land Cruiser FJ

Launch: 2025-26

Toyota is reportedly developing a compact off-roader, the Mini Land Cruiser FJ, set to make its mark in the Indian as well as international markets. Boasting a boxy design and rugged body cladding, this SUV is expected to be around 4.35 meters, rivalling the Corolla Cross. The Mini Land Cruiser FJ aims to capture the spirit of off-road adventure in a smaller package. The powertrain options are expected to include hybrid and mild-hybrid options.