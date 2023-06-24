5 Upcoming Toyota Cars You Should Know About – 2 SUVs, 3 MPVs

In the list of upcoming Toyota cars, we have explained about the possible launches from the Japanese auto major over the next 12 months or so

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) is expected to launch as many as five new models over the next year or so in the domestic market covering different segments and price brackets. It will utilise its partnership with Maruti Suzuki to full effect as two badge-engineered cars are likely in the pipeline. Here we have explained about them and more:

1. Toyota SUV Coupe:

The upcoming compact SUV coupe from Toyota could be dubbed the Taisor and it will be the badge-engineered version of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx reportedly. It may take design inspiration from the Yaris Cross sold in the global markets and will likely derive power from a 1.2L NA petrol or a 1.0L three-cylinder BoosterJet petrol engine. It will sit on the same Heartect platform.

2. 7-Seater Toyota Corolla Cross:

The seven-seater version of the Toyota Corolla Cross has also been rumoured to debut sometime next year in India. Compared to the global model, it could be bigger in size and will be underpinned by the same TNGA-C platform as the Innova Hycross. In a similar fashion to its premium MPV sibling, it could feature a strong hybrid petrol engine.

3. Next-Gen Toyota Fortuner:

The third-generation Toyota Fortuner will likely make its world premiere early next year and thus it could be launched in India in the same year. It will get a thoroughly revised exterior taking inspiration from the recently launched new-gen Tacoma pickup truck while the interior will be more upmarket. The seven-seater will be equipped with a diesel hybrid engine.

4. Toyota Rebadged Ertiga:

Another product that has been speculated to come out of the partnership between Toyota and Maruti Suzuki is the badge-engineered Ertiga. Compared to the Rumion, it could get notable cosmetic revisions to differentiate itself from its donor. It will be powered by a 1.5L K15C mild hybrid petrol engine with MT and AT options.

5. Next-Gen Toyota Vellfire:

Only a few days ago, Toyota unveiled the new generation Vellfire for the international markets. It will more likely be introduced in India in the near future considering the good reception for the luxury MPV. The evolutionary exterior updates will be accompanied by a more feature-rich cabin while a hybrid engine could continue to be offered.