5 Upcoming Toyota Cars In India – Rebadged Ertiga To New Land Cruiser

Listed here are five upcoming Toyota cars in India, which are expected to go on sale likely in the coming months

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has been enjoying decent success in the Indian market in recent times. To expand its customer base, the Japanese car giant is planning to add a few more vehicles to its line-up in our country, including a few brand-new cars and a few rebadged versions of Maruti’s existing cars.

Here, we have listed five forthcoming Toyota cars, which will be launching in the Indian market in the near future.

1. Toyota-badged Maruti Ertiga

Toyota recently launched the Rumion MPV (rebadged Maruti Ertiga) in South Africa. We expect the carmaker to introduce it in India as well, likely very soon. Just like other rebadged Maruti cars, Toyota’s new MPV will be mechanically identical to the Ertiga, with the same 1.5L petrol engine on offer (with optional CNG kit) in our market.

2. Toyota-badged Maruti Ciaz

Toyota is preparing to launch a new sedan in the Indian market, as a replacement for the now-discontinued Yaris. This new model will be a rebadged version of Maruti Ciaz, rumoured to be named ‘Belta’. Toyota Belta will be powered by the same 1.5L petrol engine as the Ciaz, and the features on offer will be the same as well.

3. New-gen Toyota Urban Cruiser

Maruti Suzuki and Toyota are jointly developing a new compact SUV for the Indian market. This upcoming model will serve as the next-gen version of the Vitara Brezza/Urban Cruiser. As per speculations, this new SUV will get plenty of new features, like an electric sunroof, a large infotainment touchscreen, up to 6 airbags, etc.

4. New midsize SUV

Toyota and Maruti Suzuki are developing a midsize SUV as well for India. This new model is expected to be based on Daihatsu New Generation Architecture (DNGA), and will be built in Toyota’s facility in Bidadi. Maruti Suzuki will also launch this SUV under its own brand, likely before Toyota, as a replacement for the slow-selling S-Cross.

5. Toyota Land Cruiser 300 (LC300)

Toyota will be launching the new-generation Land Cruiser (300 series) in India soon. Previously, the SUV was expected to launch before the end of this year, as a CBU import. However, due to the global semiconductor shortage, production of the LC300 has been hit, with reports from Japan stating that the waiting period is currently up to four years! As such, we believe that the new-gen Land Cruiser will likely arrive on Indian shores next year, when the semiconductor crisis hopefully comes under control.