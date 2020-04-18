5 Upcoming Toyota Cars In India 2020 – Fortuner Facelift To Innova Facelift

Toyota is working on launching five new products in the Indian market this year itself, ranging from an entry-level version of Yaris, to the Fortuner facelift

With the BS6 emission norms now mandatory in the country, Toyota Kirloskar Motor had to offload a few of its vehicles from the market, including the Etios, the Etios Liva and the Corolla Altis as well. However, the carmaker not only has high hopes from its current line-up, but is also working on introducing a few new products, as well as updates for the current models.

We have compiled a list of the five updated/new cars Toyota that are set to be launched in the Indian market –

1. Fortuner Facelift – Late 2020

Toyota has been working on introducing a mid-life facelift for the Fortuner for the global markets by mid-2020, but we will only be able to get our hands on the updated SUV by the end of this year. While Toyota is yet to confirm the news, a camouflaged test mule of the car were spotted recently.

Some cosmetic changes will be made to the 2020 Fortuner in order to put it in line with Toyota’s newer SUVs, and you can also expect the addition of a few new features. The Fortuner facelift will likely retain the 2.7-litre petrol (166 PS and 245 Nm) and 2.8-litre diesel (177 PS and 420 Nm – Manual/450 Nm Auto) powertrains currently on offer.

2. Rebadged Maruti Vitara Brezza – Mid 2020

As a part of the agreement between the two Japanese brands Toyota and Suzuki, the Indian subsidiaries of both have previously indulged in badge-engineering of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno into the Toyota Glanza. Similarly, a Toyota-badged version of the Vitara Brezza SUV will be launched by mid-2020 as well.

The Toyota Vitara Brezza will get some mild visual modifications like an updated grille, and even reworked bumpers in order to make it differ from the car it will be based on. However, under the hood, it will come equipped with the same 1.5-litre naturally aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine that does the duty on the donor car. The said engine makes 105 PS of maximum power and 138 Nm of peak torque.

3. Rebadged Maruti Ciaz – Late 2020

Just like the rebadged Vitara Brezza, there is also a deal in place for Maruti Suzuki to lend its Ciaz to Toyota, since the latter has only one mass-market sedan in the country right now – the Yaris. The Ciaz is the highest-selling car in its segment, and Toyota’s brand value will surely attract buyers.

The Ciaz uses the same 1.5-litre petrol engine as the aforementioned Vitara Brezza, and the Toyota-badged car is not expected to change either.

4. Yaris Taxi Version

With the Etios and the Corolla Altis gone, the Yaris is the only sedan offering from Toyota in the country as of now. Since there is no dedicated variant for the fleet services, a Yaris taxi is not a common sight. However, things are set to change since Toyota confirmed a ‘specced-down Yaris’ will be launched soon, aimed at the fleet services.

The entry-level Yaris will continue to draw power from the 1.5-litre petrol engine that has a peak power output of 107 PS. We expect Toyota to offer the entry-level Yaris with a manual gearbox only. Also, a CNG variant could also be introduced to further boost sales.

5. Innova Crysta Facelift – Late 2020 or Early 2021

The current-gen Innova Crysta MPV has been on sale in the Indian market since almost four years now, and the segment which was once an unexplored space, now has a few other entrants as well. We believe that Toyota will likely launch a mid-life facelift for the Innova Crysta by late 2020, and the MPV will get some cosmetic changes both inside and outside, to make the car looking fresh.

The Innova Crysta facelift will continue to be offered with a 2.4-litre diesel (149 PS/343 Nm) and 2.7-litre petrol (164 PS/245 Nm) engines. Transmission duties will be handled by a 5-speed manual gearbox, along with an optional 6-speed torque converter automatic.