5 Upcoming Toyota Cars For India – 4 SUVs, 1 MPV

In the upcoming Toyota cars list, we have talked about the 5 models that are waiting to arrive over the next two years in India

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has been riding high on its recent launches including the Innova Hycross and the Urban Cruiser Hyryder. To further increase its volumes, the Japanese auto major is planning to bring in as many as five new models over the next two years in India. Here we have explained each of them:

1. Toyota SUV Coupe:

The upcoming Toyota SUV coupe is expected to arrive in the second half of this year and it will be based on the Maruti Suzuki Fronx, which will be launched next month. The five-seater will more likely draw design cues from the Yaris Cross and will sit on the same Heartect platform and share the 1.0L turbo petrol and the 1.2L NA petrol engines with the Fronx.

2. Toyota Ertiga Based MPV:

Toyota already sells the Ertiga-based Rumion in markets like South Africa. However, the India-bound version will be more than just a rebadged model. The MPV is expected to be heavily influenced by Toyota Innova Hycross in terms of design and it will use the familiar 1.5L mild-hybrid four-cylinder petrol engine, paired with a five-speed MT or a six-speed AT.

3. 7-Seater Toyota Corolla Cross:

Toyota appears to be considering a three-row version of the global Corolla Cross for India. It will have a longer wheelbase and will be more spacious and it will be based on the same TNGA-C platform as the Innova Hycross. It could share the engine lineup with the Hycross as a 2.0L NA petrol and a 2.0L strong hybrid petrol engine could be utilised.

4. Next-Gen Toyota Fortuner:

The Fortuner has been a highly popular model in India for many years. Despite the regular price hikes, the demand for the full-size seven-seater only increases. The next generation Fortuner is expected to be more upmarket than the existing model and it will be based on a new ladder frame chassis. The exterior will take an evolutionary approach while the interior will be more premium. It could be equipped with a diesel hybrid powertrain and a launch could happen late next year.

5. Toyota Electric SUV:

The possibilities of the 2025-bound Toyota electric SUV drawing design cues from the global bZ4X are high. It will be based on a dedicated skateboard platform derived from 40PL used globally and will spawn a Maruti Suzuki sibling. It could be offered in single and dual electric motor configurations and expect the claimed range to be more than 500 km.