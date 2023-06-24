5 Upcoming Tata Electric SUVs – 500+ Km Range, Next-Gen Interior

Tata is planning to introduce a number of new electric SUVs over the next three years and here we have listed all the known details

Tata Motors aims to garner 25 per cent of its total volume sales from electric vehicles within the next five years. Thus, a slew of new launches has been planned in this particular space taking advantage of the modularity of the existing platforms and brand new skateboard architectures. Here we have covered all the known details.

1. Tata Punch EV:

In addition to the possible arrivals of the Avinya and the Altroz EV in the future, the Tata Punch EV is expected to be introduced next year boasting the Ziptron technology found in Tiago EV, Tigor EV and Nexon EV. It could have a claimed range of over 400 km on a single charge.

2. Tata Curvv EV:

The production-spec Tata Curvv SUV coupe is expected to be introduced next year in India in its ICE and EV guises. The zero-emission version will likely sit above the Nexon EV Prime and it will compete against a host of midsize SUV coupes from Maruti Suzuki, Toyota, Mahindra and Kia. It could have a claimed driving range of around 500-600 km on a single charge.

3. Tata Harrier EV:

At the 2023 Auto Expo, Tata unveiled the near-production Curvv and the Harrier EV. The latter carried a 4×4 badge and its design will influence the upcoming Harrier and Safari ICE facelifts. The production version could be equipped with a dual electric motor setup – one motor driving each axle. It could be launched sometime later next year or in early 2025.

4. Tata Safari EV:

Along the lines of the Harrier EV, Tata could bring in the Safari EV with the primary difference being the addition of the third row just like their IC-engined counterparts. The Tata Safari EV could be slotted above the upcoming Harrier EV in the brand’s electrified lineup, which is estimated to contribute to 50 per cent of the total sales by 2030.

5. Tata Sierra EV:

The close-to-production Tata Sierra EV was showcased at the Auto Expo as well in its four-door avatar and with a conventional cabin. The previously revealed Sierra EV concept was based on Gen 2 platform, which, in turn, is a modified take on the ALFA. The IC-engined Sierra will more likely arrive first by 2025 and thus, the EV can be expected a while after.