5 Upcoming Tata CNG Cars In India – 3 SUVs, 1 Sedan, 1 Hatch

In the list of upcoming Tata CNG cars, we have explained about the three SUVs, one sedan and one hatchback that will likely get the twin-cylinder tech

Tata Motors unveiled the CNG versions of the Altroz and Punch at the 2023 Auto Expo earlier this year. One of the key highlights of them is the presence of two CNG tanks as opposed to one large tank. Each tank has a capacity of 30 litres and is arranged in parallel. The dual tanks are positioned below the boot area and thus the boot volume is not sacrificed much.

This is one of the big takeaways of the twin-cylinder technology as the usable bootspace increases the practicality. For instance, the regular Tata Altroz has a trunk capacity of 345 litres while the CNG variant has 210 litres – the largest in its segment. The technology is expected to be made available in other Tata cars as well including Tiago and Tigor.

The Tiago and Tigor are already sold with factory-fitted CNG variants and they could get the twin-cylinder arrangement in the near future for increased practicality and have an edge over their respective rivals. The Tata Punch CNG will more likely be launched later this calendar year and it will certainly help the brand to expand its range.

With the upcoming Hyundai Exter announced to have a CNG version, we can expect the Tata Punch CNG to arrive during this festive season. The homegrown auto major will more likely introduce the facelifted Nexon around August 2023 with big revisions inside and out. The design will be based on the Curvv concept while the interior will be more upmarket.

The best-selling SUV in the country could also utilise the twin-cylinder tech and thus it could be introduced in a CNG avatar as well. The Nexon is said to become the first Tata to feature the new-gen 1.2L DI turbo petrol engine capable of 125 PS and 225 Nm. It will be paired with a six-speed manual transmission as standard and a DCT could be an option.

Moving up the range, the production version of the Curvv concept could also come in a bi-fuel avatar as the midsize SUV segment has the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder featuring CNG technology. It is expected to launch next year.