5 Upcoming Tata Cars To Wait For This Year (Including 3 e-SUVs)

Tata Motors is gearing up for a big year in 2024, with multiple new car launches on schedule, ranging from Altroz Racer to Harrier.ev

2023 was a momentous year for Tata Motors, with the launch of the much-anticipated Nexon facelift, along with the refreshed Safari-Harrier pair. However, 2024 promises to be even bigger, with multiple new models (and new variants of existing models) slated for release.

From the stylish coupe-SUV Tata Curvv to the sporty Tata Altroz Racer, there’s something for everyone in Tata’s upcoming lineup. Let’s take a look at these upcoming Tata vehicles in 2024:

1. Tata Curvv

The most anticipated upcoming Tata car is the Curvv, which will be available in both electric and internal combustion engine (ICE) variants. The EV version, expected in March 2024, will be positioned above the utterly popular Nexon EV, offering a claimed range of over 500 km. It may even come loaded with the latest tech, like Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). The ICE variant, arriving later in the year, will lock horns with popular compact SUVs like the Hyundai Creta and Maruti Grand Vitara.

2. Tata Punch.ev

Following the success of the ICE-powered Punch, Tata will introduce the Punch EV this year. This micro SUV is expected to pack a “punch” in terms of driving range, likely around 500 km. It may be available in two versions, with two battery pack options to choose from. Expect a few EV-specific design elements, to distinguish it from the ICE version, along with new features and a modern interior.

3. Tata Altroz Racer

For those seeking excitement, the forthcoming Tata Altroz Racer is the answer. First showcased at the Auto Expo 2023, the Racer gets cosmetic tweaks inside and out, making it more premium than the regular Altroz. Powering this hot hatch is the Nexon’s 120 PS turbo-petrol engine, mated to a 6-speed transmission, promising hot hatch performance.

4. Tata Nexon Dark Edition

The ever-popular Tata Nexon is yet to get the all-black “Dark Edition” treatment, and shoppers have been waiting for it with fingers crossed. The Nexon #Dark is expected to arrive sometime in 2024, and it will likely be followed by a few other special editions. Building on the success of the pre-facelift model’s Dark edition, the new version will sport black alloy wheels, ‘Dark’ badges, and an all-black cabin. Mechanically, it remains unchanged from the standard Nexon.

5. Tata Harrier.ev

The facelifted Tata Harrier, launched in October 2023, will receive an electric variant later in 2024. Showcased at the Auto Expo 2023, the Harrier EV retains the standard model’s design and features while offering a choice of electric powertrains, with a claimed range exceeding 500 km. Additionally, an all-wheel-drive (AWD) option is expected to be available, which is extremely exciting news for off-road enthusiasts.