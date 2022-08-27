5 Upcoming SUVs Over The Next 2 Weeks – XUV400, Venue N-Line, Harrier

In addition to Hyundai and Mahindra, Tata is also working on launching updated version of its existing SUVs for the Indian market over the next two weeks

SUVs are getting extremely famous in the country and are attracting a fair share of buyers in the market. Almost all the manufacturers in the country are currently offering a number of SUV offerings across the segment and are aggressively expanding their portfolio by launching new SUVs. Here are the top 5 upcoming SUVs that will be launched in India in the next 2 weeks.

Hyundai Venue N-Line

The new Hyundai Venue N-Line will be the first compact SUV to be launched within the next 2 weeks. The Korean carmaker will be launching the new Venue N-Line on 6th September and will be offering the new Venue N-Line with an updated and sporty exterior design, an all-black cabin, and updated mechanicals. To start with, the new Venue N-Line will get new alloy wheels, red accents, four-wheel disc brakes, and a red brake calliper. The Venue N-Line will however be only offered with a 1.0L turbocharged petrol engine that will come mated to a 7-speed DCT gearbox.

Mahindra XUV400

The new Mahindra XUV400 electric SUV will be introduced in the country on the 8th September and will share its underpinnings with the XUV300. The XUV400 will however be longer and will get many cosmetic updates including a new front fascia. While details about the powertrain are yet to be known, the new XUV400 electric SUV is said to utilise high-energy-dense NMC cells. The electric SUV is expected to boast a real-life range of 350km.

Updated Tata Nexon, Harrier And Safari

Tata will be launching the updated versions of the Nexon, Harrier and Safari in India in the coming weeks but is yet to share more details about the same. Judging by the teasers, the trio will gain white roof and possibly minor cosmetic updates mainly to the front fascia. However, the features list will be upgraded with the addition of more comfort and convenience based features. The powertrain options are expected to remain the same for all three SUVs.