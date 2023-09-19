5+ Upcoming SUVs Over The Next 2-3 Months – Tata To Toyota

This upcoming SUVs list comprises models from Tata Motors, Mahindra, Toyota and Citroen as they look to make a big impact this festive season

Before the end of this calendar year, the Indian automotive scene will witness the arrival of at least five SUVs and here we have brought you a lowdown of all of them. The list comprises SUVs from Tata Motors, Mahindra, Toyota and Citroen as they look to score big during this festive season.

1. Tata Harrier Facelift & Safari Facelift:

Following the launch of the facelifted Nexon and Nexon EV, Tata Motors appears to be working on introducing the updated Harrier and Safari in the domestic market in the coming months. They are heavily inspired by the design of the Harrier EV concept displayed at the 2023 Auto Expo. The interior is expected to gain a host of new features while the 2.0L diesel engine will stay put.

2. Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus:

Later this month, Mahindra is speculated to launch the Bolero Neo Plus in seven- and nine-seater configurations and it will be equipped with a 2.2L mHawk diesel engine. The SUV will be underpinned by the ladder frame chassis and will sit below the Scorpio Classic in the brand’s lineup. The exterior will reminisce the old TUV300 Plus but with cosmetic updates.

3. Tata Punch EV:

The first ALFA platform based EV will come to light next month and it will have minor visual differences compared to its ICE sibling. It will also become the first Tata passenger EV to feature a charging port on the front fender. The Tata Punch EV will be positioned above the Tiago EV and Tigor EV and will adopt Ziptron technology with the top-end model likely having a driving range of around 350 km.

4. Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor:

Toyota’s next big launch in India is expected to be a compact SUV coupe based on the Maruti Suzuki Fronx. It will be positioned above the Glanza and will be powered by a 1.2L petrol and a 1.0L turbo petrol engine with manual and automatic transmission options. It will have minor exterior and interior changes compared to its donor.

5. Citroen C3 Aircross:

The bookings for the Citroen C3 Aircross commenced on September 15 and it carries an entry-level price tag of Rs. 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The customer deliveries will begin next month and the prices of the remaining variants will be announced during that period. It sits on the heavily localised CMP platform and features a 1.2L turbo petrol engine, paired with a six-speed manual transmission.