5 Upcoming SUVs In September 2022 – Hyryder, Grand Vitara To New Q3

Carmakers are lining up new launches as a host of new products are coming in the month of September 2022. Companies like Maruti Suzuki, Toyota, Mahindra, Hyundai and Audi are waiting to make a big impact before the festive season kicks in. With customers preferring to buy SUVs at large, the compact and midsize SUV segments will be all the rage. Here are the 5 upcoming SUV launches in the month of September 2022.

1. Hyundai Venue N Line:

Hyundai will introduce the Venue N Line on September 6, 2022 and it will sit at the top of the brand’s range. It will likely be offered in N6 and N8 variants and will be powered by a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine producing 120 PS and 172 Nm. It will have visual enhancements and perhaps a tuned suspension and sportier exhaust system.

2. Mahindra XUV400:

Mahindra will unleash its first modern passenger electric vehicle in the form of the XUV400 on September 8, 2022. It will be based on the XUV300 compact SUV’s X100 platform and is expected to be equipped with a 150 hp capable electric motor. It could be offered with more than one battery option across different variants and expect the claimed range to be around 400 km.

3. Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder:

The biggest launch from Toyota this year will undoubtedly be the Urban Cruiser Hyryder. The five-seater will compete against Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Astor and others and it will boast of a mild hybrid and a strong hybrid petrol engine. The feature-laden interior will come with six airbags, automatic climate control, a large touchscreen, HUD and so on.

4. Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara:

Over the course of next month, Maruti Suzuki will bring in the Grand Vitata midsize SUV, which has plenty in common with the Toyota Hyryder including the powertrains and mechanical components. Just like the Hyryder, it will have a claimed range of close to 27 kmpl and a dedicated EV-only mode. Expect it to be priced slightly lower than the Grand Vitara.

5. New Audi Q3:

The bookings for the new Q3 have already commenced online or through authorised Audi showrooms present in the country. It will be retailed in Premium Plus and Technology trims and will feature a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine producing 190 PS power and 320 Nm of peak torque. It will be paired with the Quattro AWD system and is claimed capable of 0-100 kmph in 7.3 seconds.