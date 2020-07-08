5 Upcoming SUVs In Rs 15-25 Lakh Segment In India [Confirmed List]

The Rs 15-25 lakh SUV segment is quickly gaining popularity in the Indian market as more and more manufacturers continue to enter the space with new products

SUVs are the talk of the town, with almost all manufacturers shifting their focus to the said format. Carmakers in India continue to explore new SUV segments from time to time, and different manufacturers already have a host of SUVs lined up to be launched in the Indian market in the next one year.

We have put together five upcoming SUVs that are confirmed to be launched in the Indian market in the next 12 months, and will be priced between Rs 15 – 25 lakh. Continue reading to know more about these five SUVs –

1. Citroen C5 Aircross

The Citroen C5 Aircross will mark the re-entry of the French carmaker Groupe PSA in the Indian market, and was originally set to be launched here by the end of this year. However, unforeseen circumstances have forced Citroen to push the launch to next year.

The C5 Aircross is based on Groupe PSA’s EMP2 platform, which is also used by Peugeot and DS Automobiles. Its quirky and unconventional external design is what makes it unique, and will surely find a lot of takers. The India-spec model is expected to be offered with a 1.6-litre turbo petrol and the 2.0-litre diesel engines, mated to a 6-speed manual or an 8-speed automatic transmission.

2. New-gen Mahindra XUV500

The Mahindra XUV500 was the first of its kind, and even after 9 years, no carmaker has launched a three-row mid-size SUV in the country apart from the Tata Hexa yet. However, with Tata bringing the three-row Gravitas, and MG Motor set to launch the six-seat Hector Plus, survival in the segment will become difficult for the XUV500.

But it looks like Mahindra is all prepared to launch a new-gen model for the seven-seat SUV in the Indian market early next year. The test mules of the car have already been spotted a couple of times, revealing that the new-gen XUV500 will come equipped with features like a floating touchscreen infotainment screen, a digital MID, a flat-bottom steering wheel, and flush-type door handles too. The new XUV500 will likely come equipped with a 2.0-litre T-GDi turbo petrol engine producing 190 PS and 380 Nm, along with a 2.0-litre turbo diesel unit.

3. New-gen Mahindra Scorpio

The Mahindra Scorpio was originally launched in June 2002, which means that Mahindra has managed to retail the SUV without a generational update for over 18 years now. The Scorpio has received some updates over the years, but now Mahindra is all set to finally launch a new-gen model for the car in the country in a year’s time.

Apart from visual updates to make the SUV look fresh, the new-gen Scorpio will get a completely redesigned cabin and a host of new features. Under the hood of the updated SUV will likely be 2.0-litre turbo petrol and turbo diesel powertrains, along with manual and automatic transmission options. The new-gen Scorpio will go on to rival the likes of the Kia Seltos and the second-gen Hyundai Creta in the country upon its arrival.

4. Skoda Vision IN

Skoda confirmed its plans of launching an India-specific mid-size SUV when it revealed the Vision IN concept at the 2020 Auto Expo in February this year. The car was displayed in concept form, and is expected to be launched in the country in Q2 2021.

The production-ready version of the Vision IN will be the first Skoda offering to be based on the heavily localised MQB A0 IN platform. Some noteworthy features like Skoda’s Virtual Cockpit along with a 9.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity will be on offer.

Powering the Vision IN will likely be 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre turbocharged TSI petrol engines. The former is expected to put out 115 PS/200 Nm, while the latter has already been revealed with the Skoda Kamiq, and belts out 150 PS power and 250 Nm torque.

5. Tata Gravitas

Tata Motors officially introduced the three-row version of its Harrier SUV at this year’s Auto Expo as the ‘Gravitas’. The six-seat SUV carries over the same front-end design as the donor car, but features an extended rear overhang and a different looking rear-end.

The Gravitas will be sharing its platform and powertrains with the five-seat Harrier, which means that it will be offered with the same 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine as the latter. The said engine puts out 170 PS of power, and 350 Nm of torque. A petrol powertrain could also be introduced with the three-row SUV.

The Gravitas will sit above the Harrier in Tata’s line-up, and will directly rival the likes of the Mahindra XUV500, as well as the soon-to-be-launched MG Hector Plus.