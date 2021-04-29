5 Upcoming SUVs In Rs 12-18 Lakh Price Bracket – Alcazar To Kushaq

The mid-size SUV segment currently falls in this price bracket, and consists of the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Tata Harrier, Nissan Kicks, MG Hector and more

SUVs are the current talk of the town, and almost all manufacturers are currently working on introducing new products in different SUV segments in a bid to get the better of their rivals. A range of new SUVs have been lined up to be launched in the country across various price brackets, but the Rs 12 – 18 lakh space continues to attract more and more buyers.

Hence, various manufacturers are working on entering the said space with their own offerings. Here is a list of five upcoming SUVs that are set to be launched in the Indian market in the Rs 12 – 18 lakh price bracket, take a look –

1. Skoda Kushaq

Skoda is all set to introduce a new mid-size SUV in the Indian market, the Kushaq. Revealed last month, the Kushaq will go on to become the first VW Group product to be based on the heavily localised MQB A0 IN platform in India upon its arrival in July this year.

Skoda will be offering the Kushaq with a 1.0-litre three-cylinder TSI engine producing 115 PS power and 175 Nm torque, as well as a bigger 1.5-litre TSI motor with a max power output of 150 PS, and a 250 Nm peak torque rating.

The transmission duties will be handled by a 6-speed MT as standard, while the 1.0-litre TSI engine will be offered with an optional 6-speed torque converter AT, and the 1.5-litre engine will get an additional 7-speed DSG. The Skoda car will go on to rival the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos in India.

2. Volkswagen Taigun

The Taigun is Volkswagen’s own version of the mid-size SUV based on the MQB A0 In platform, and the VW SUV will be sharing its platform and powertrains with the aforementioned Kushaq. However, the exterior and interior design will be completely unique.

The Volkswagen Taigun will be offered with features like the new 10.1-inch ‘Play’ touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and connected-car tech, Virtual Cockpit, an electric sunroof, automatic climate control, USB Type-C ports, wireless charging pad and so on.

3. Hyundai Alcazar

Earlier this month, Hyundai finally revealed the Alcazar – the three-row version of Creta, the current best-selling SUV in the Indian market. However, the Alcazar is more than just a stretched version of the Creta.

Apart from the additional row of seats, the Alcazar gets a 150 mm longer wheelbase, larger 18-inch wheels, a slightly differently tuned 1.5-litre diesel engine for better power delivery, a bigger 2.0-litre NA petrol engine rated at 159 PS/191 Nm, slightly updated front fascia and a completely redesigned rear-end over the Creta. The Hyundai Alcazar is expected to be priced from Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

4. Mahindra XUV700

Mahindra recently revealed its plans of replacing the aging XUV500 with a brand new mid-size christened ‘XUV700’. The new SUV will be available with both 6- and 7-seat setups, and will be directly pitted against the Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus, as well as the upcoming Hyundai Alcazar.

The XUV700 will likely be offered with both diesel and petrol powertrains with manual and automatic transmissions, along with optional all-wheel-drive (AWD) capabilities. The new SUV is expected to be launched in the country in July 2021.

5. Honda Compact SUV

In July last year, Gaku Nakanishi, President & CEO, Honda Cars India Ltd hinted that the HR-V could be launched in the country in order to fill the large gap between the WR-V and the now discontinued CR-V. The mid-size SUV segment is an extremely tempting space considering its ever-growing popularity, and Honda certainly does not want to miss out.

The HR-V could be offered with the same 1.5-litre NA petrol engine as the City, while there could also be a hybrid powertrain on offer. The hybrid setup could consist of a 1.5-litre petrol engine and a lithium-ion battery with two electric motors to produce a combined power output of 109 PS. While Honda is yet to confirm the news, we expect the mid-size SUV to be introduced later this year or early 2022.