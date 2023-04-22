5 Upcoming SUVs In Rs. 10-15 Lakh Range – Maruti, Mahindra, Tata

In the list of five upcoming SUVs that will be priced in the range of Rs. 10-15 lakh, we have covered models such as the Jimny, Seltos facelift, and others

The midsize SUV segment will be busy with the arrival of new models in the coming months. Two all-new lifestyle off-road SUVs are waiting to hit the market too. Here we have explained about the upcoming SUVs that will cost in the Rs. 10-15 lakh range in India.

1. Maruti Suzuki Jimny:

The India-spec five-door Maruti Suzuki Jimny will hit the market in a month or two and it was revealed at the 2023 Auto Expo in January. The Jimny will be sold through the Nexa premium dealerships and is based on a ladder frame chassis. It is more spacious than the global three-door model and derives power from a 1.5L K15B four-cylinder petrol engine. The powertrain will be linked with a five-speed MT or a four-speed AT transferring power to all four wheels as standard.

2. Kia Seltos Facelift:

The midsize SUV segment will see the arrival of the facelifted Seltos by the middle of this year according to reports. It will receive a slew of updates inside and out. The front fascia will be thoroughly redesigned and the interior will get new features and technologies. A 1.5L turbo petrol engine producing 160 PS will join the lineup to expand its range.

3. Tata Harrier & Safari Facelift:

The facelifted Tata Nexon is expected to be launched around August 2023 and it will likely be followed by the updated Harrier and Safari towards the end of the year. The possibilities of them reaching showrooms during the festive season are high. Both midsize SUVs will gain a brand new front fascia inspired by the Harrier EV concept showcased in January.

The Harrier and Safari have been decent sellers for the homegrown manufacturer and the upcoming iterations will likely make the purchase case more compelling. The MY2023 versions of the SUVs gained a number of new features and they will be carried over. One of the major additions will likely be the all-new 1.5L turbo petrol engine.

5. 5-Door Mahindra Thar:

The five-door Mahindra Thar could make its world premiere later this year before going on sale in early 2024. It will have larger dimensions than the global model and will be powered by a 2.0L petrol and a 2.2L diesel engine while a 2WD configuration cannot be ruled out either. It will directly compete against the upcoming five-door Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Force Gurkha.