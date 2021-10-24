5 Upcoming SUVs In 2022 – New Mahindra Scorpio To Jeep Meridian

Plenty of new SUVs are slated to launch in India in the coming times, and here, we’ve listed five that are expected to launch next year

In the Indian car market, the demand for SUVs has been growing steadily for the past few years. Carmakers have taken note of that, adding SUVs and crossovers to their respective lineups, covering different segments. However, that seemingly isn’t enough, and a few more SUVs are expected to launch in our country in the near future.

Here, we have listed five SUVs that are speculated to be introduced in the Indian market next year, i.e., in 2022.

1. Next-gen Mahindra Scorpio

The next-generation Mahindra Scorpio has been undergoing road testing for a long time now, and its launch is expected to happen in the first half of 2022. As per speculations, the new version will be built on the same body-on-frame platform as the Thar, but reworked for the larger Scorpio. Engine options are expected to be the same as the Thar as well – a 2.0L turbo-petrol unit and a 2.2L turbo-diesel unit – but tweaked for higher power output.

2. New-gen Maruti Vitara Brezza/Toyota Urban Cruiser

Maruti Vitara Brezza is set to undergo a generation change soon, expectedly in the first half of 2022. The new-gen SUV will be underpinned by an updated Heartect platform, and under the hood, it will likely get the same 1.5L petrol engine as the current model. Toyota will also sell this new SUV in our market, as the next-gen Urban Cruiser.

3. Maruti YTB

Maruti is also working on a new compact crossover for the Indian market, based on the Baleno hatchback. This new model, codenamed ‘YTB’, will be positioned below the Vitara Brezza in the Indo-Japanese carmaker’s range, as a rival to Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, and Tata Punch. This upcoming Maruti crossover is speculated to debut some time during the next year.

4. Jeep Meridian

Jeep India is set to launch a new 7-seater SUV in the Indian market next year, likely around mid-2022. Rumoured to be named ‘Meridian’, this new model will essentially be a three-row version of the Compass, featuring a restyled exterior for differentiation. Earlier media reports suggest that the Meridian will be powered by a 200 PS 2.0-litre diesel engine, mated to a 9-speed automatic gearbox, with mild-hybrid assistance. A petrol version might also be on the cards.

5. Maruti-Toyota midsize SUV

Maruti and Toyota are jointly developing a midsize SUV for our market, to rival the likes of Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. Recent reports claim that the vehicle will be assembled at Toyota’s manufacturing plant near Bengaluru, while the components will be sourced from Maruti. The SUV could be officially unveiled around late-2022, with its launch following later.