Both Tata and Mahindra are working to deliver to the country’s rising demand of SUVs, and hence, are planning to launch a range of new offerings spanning across different SUV segments

SUVs are currently the talk of the town, with every manufacturer shifting its focus towards the said format in recent times. While International carmakers continue to introduce new SUVs from time to time, in a bid to lead the respective segments, Indian manufacturers are catching up to the pace, and made-in-India SUVs today go neck and neck against products from foreign brands.

Here is a list of 5 upcoming SUVs from top Indian manufacturers that are set to be launched in the country in the coming months, take a read to know in detail about these upcoming made-in-India SUVs –

1. 2021 Mahindra Scorpio

The Scorpio is one of the best-selling Mahindra cars in India, and the SUV is expected to receive a major generational update by mid-2021. In addition to the cosmetic updates to make it look more modern, Mahindra will also equip the new-gen Scorpio with a completely redesigned cabin, and a range of new features.

Powering the updated car will likely be a 2.0-litre turbo petrol as well as a 2.0-litre diesel engine, mated to manual as well as automatic transmissions. Upon launch next year, the new-gen Scorpio will retain its rivalry with the Kia Seltos as well as the Hyundai Creta.

2. BS6 2020 Force Gurkha

First displayed at the Auto Expo 2020, the BS6 Force Gurkha is likely to launch during the festival season in October this year, and it will directly put up against the Mahindar Thar. Talking about the updates made to the Gurkha as compared to the outgoing model, it gets optional LED headlights, a new front grille and new bumpers.

The four-seat off-roader will be offered with a sole 2.6-litre diesel engine that makes 90 PS power, and is mated to a 5-speed manual transmission, along with a low-range transfer case. It gets an independent suspension setup up front, coupled with a rigid rear axle setup, which improves its off-roading capabilities. Force is expected to price the Gurkha at around Rs 13 lakh.

3. 2021 Mahindra XUV500

The first-gen XUV500 has been on sale since 2011, however, the mid-size SUV segment has way more competitors now, as compared to when the XUV500 was first introduced. Hence, Mahindra is finally working on introducing a new-gen model of the car in order to keep it relevant in the segment.

While Mahindra is yet to officially confirm the news, the new-gen XUV500 has been spied on test a couple of times, which has helped us to figure out some of its features like a floating touchscreen infotainment screen, digital MID, flat-bottom steering wheel, improved seat cushioning as well as flush-type door handles. The new-gen XUV500 will likely be getting a set of 2.0-litre turbo petrol and diesel engines, and the updated car is expected to make its debut early next year.

4. Tata Gravitas

Tata showcased a three-row SUV called ‘Gravitas’, based on its Harrier at the 2020 Auto Expo. While the Gravitas was displayed as a six-seater, but the Gravitas will also likely be getting a seven-seat version.

The Gravitas will likely be offered with the same 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine (170 PS/350 Nm) as the Harrier. The transmission options will likely include a 6-speed MT, as well as a 6-speed auto. A petrol powertrain is also on the cards for the Gravitas, which will make its way to the Harrier as well.

5. 2020 Mahindra Thar

Mahindra officially revealed the new-gen version of the Thar on August 15, 2020 and the updated SUV is all set to be launched on October 2 this year. Mahindra has certainly upped the game with the new-gen version of the SUV, and the car will certainly bring more success to the Thar nameplate.

As compared to the previous model, the new-gen Thar is not only a better off-roader, but Mahindra has also made it a much better city car. The SUV’s equipment list includes a touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity and Adventure Statistics Display, Mahindra’s Blue Sense app connectivity, a TFT MID, cruise control, steering-mounted controls, front-facing rear seats, roof-mounted speakers, height and lumbar adjustment for driver’s seat, and electrically adjustable ORVMs.