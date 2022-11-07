5 Upcoming SUVs For Under Rs. 10 Lakh – Maruti, Toyota, Hyundai

Brands like Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Citroen, Honda and Toyota are expected to launch several new SUVs in 10 lakh price segment in coming months

The automotive market will see plenty of action in the coming months just as it happened around Auto Expo. In the first half of the next calendar year, carmakers will explore ways to step into the competitive segment space with a barrage of new launches and here we have listed the possible five upcoming SUVs that will be priced under Rs. 10 lakh.

1. Maruti Suzuki YTB:

Codenamed YTB, the Maruti Suzuki Baleno Cross is based on the same Heartect platform as the Baleno and they will have several commonalities. The YTB or Baleno Cross will have a coupe-like roofline with a larger boot and it will be powered by a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine. It will likely make its global debut at the 2023 Auto Expo before going on sale.

2. Hyundai Micro SUV:

Hyundai is said to unveil a micro SUV at the 2023 Auto Expo in January and it could be showcased in its near-production form before going on sale in the due course of next year. It will likely compete against Tata Punch and others.

3. Honda Compact SUV:

The Amaze-based compact SUV is expected to be launched by the middle of next year and it will take on Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet and the likes. It could use similar powertrain options as the Amaze. The five-seater could follow the modern design language adopted by the brand globally.

4. 7-Seater Citroen C3:

The Citroen C3 is currently the most affordable offering from the French auto major and its range is expected to be expanded with the arrival of a more practical seven-seater version sometime next year as it has already been spotted testing on public roads.

5. Toyota SUV Coupe:

The YTB-based rebadged SUV coupe could also come alive sometime in the first half of next year as part of Toyota’s relationship with Maruti Suzuki. It will sit below the Urban Cruiser Hyryder and could be powered by the same 1.0-litre three-pot BoosterJet petrol engine as in the YTB.