5 Upcoming SUVs By Diwali 2021 – Mahindra XUV700 To Tata HBX

Check out our list of the five highly-anticipated SUVs that will be launching in the Indian market by the Diwali festive season this year

In recent years, SUVs and crossover SUVs have gained significant popularity in India. Due to the high consumer demand, carmakers have been focussing heavily on them, and there are a lot of options to choose from currently. Interestingly, a few more SUVs are set to launch in our market soon, likely by Diwali this year.

Here, we have listed the top five SUVs that are either scheduled to launch before Diwali 2021, or are speculated to launch till then.

1. Mahindra XUV700

Mahindra & Mahindra will launch the XUV700 in the Indian market very soon. This upcoming SUV will serve as a replacement for the XUV500, but will be more premium. The XUV700 will come loaded with a host of new features, like auto-booster headlamps, largest-in-segment panoramic sunroof, smart door handles, personalised safety alerts, and driver drowsiness detection, all of which have been teased recently.

Mahindra XUV700 will be available with two engine options upon launch – a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol (200 PS) and a 2.2-litre turbo-diesel (185 PS). Transmission options will include a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic gearbox, available on both powerplants, and we expect AWD to be offered as an option on top-spec trims.

2. Volkswagen Taigun

Volkswagen will launch a new midsize SUV in our market soon, named Taigun. VW Taigun will be based on the same ‘MQB A0 IN’ platform as the recently-launched Skoda Kushaq, and will be available with the same engine options as well – a 1.0-litre TSI petrol (115 PS/178 Nm) and a 1.5-litre TSI petrol (150 PS/250 Nm). A 6-speed MT will be offered as standard on both the powerplants.

An optional 6-speed AT available on the 1.0L motor and an optional 7-speed DSG will be offered on the 1.5L engine. However, the Taigun will have plenty of visual differences with the Kushaq, in both the exterior and interior design. The upcoming Volkswagen SUV will have an upmarket and premium interior, and it is expected to offer features like a 10-inch infotainment system, wireless smartphone charging, electric sunroof, keyless entry and go, connected car tech, etc.

3. MG Astor

MG Motor India is also planning to launch a new midsize SUV in India. Expected to be named ‘Astor’, this upcoming model will be the petrol-powered version of the MG ZS EV, but with a few visual updates. It will likely offer features like a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, capacitive HVAC controls, panoramic sunroof, 360-degree camera, and even ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems).

The technical specs of the vehicle are still under wraps at the moment. In the international markets, the SUV is available with three engine options – a 1.5L NA petrol (115 PS/150 Nm), a 1.0L turbo-petrol (112 PS/160 Nm), and a 1.3L turbo-petrol (126 PS/230 Nm). Manual and automatic transmission options are offered here.

4. Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

Mahindra TUV300 was relaunched in the Indian market recently with a new name – Bolero Neo. We expect the TUV300 Plus to make a return as well, under the name of ‘Bolero Neo Plus’. This upcoming 9-seater SUV will feature the same exterior design as the Bolero Neo, including the wide front grille (with chrome slats) and sleeker headlamps than before.

The Bolero Neo Plus will be longer in dimensions than the Bolero Neo, to accommodate the extra seats. It will likely be powered by a 2.2-litre turbo-diesel engine, the same as the older TUV300 Plus. This motor was rated at 120 PS and 280 Nm back in the day, and it came mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

5. Tata HBX

Tata Motors is expected to launch the HBX mini-SUV in India in the coming months. The vehicle has been road testing for a long time now, and the latest spy pictures reveal that it is in near-production form. The HBX will be based on the brand’s ALFA platform, which also underpins the Altroz.

Tata HBX will likely be available with a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine, rated at 86 PS and 113 Nm. Transmission options are expected to consist of a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT. A 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine option might also be available, but that’s just speculation at the moment.