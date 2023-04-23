5 Upcoming SUVs Below Rs. 10 Lakh – Maruti, Tata, Hyundai, Kia

In the list of 5 upcoming SUVs, we have explained about the models from brands such as Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata, Toyota and Kia

In the list of 5 upcoming SUVs below Rs. 10 lakh, we have given you a thorough lowdown of all the forthcoming models from automakers such as Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata, Toyota and Kia

1. Toyota SUV Coupe:

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx based Toyota compact SUV coupe could be christened the Taisor. It will sit on the same architecture as the Fronx and the powertrain choices will also be identical. We can expect the five-seater to draw design inspiration from the Yaris Cross. The cabin will feature six airbags, a nine-inch touchscreen, HUD, a 360-degree camera system, etc.

2. Hyundai Exter:

Hyundai is gearing up to host the global debut of the Exter by the middle of this year and it will go on sale in Q3 2023. The micro SUV will compete directly against Tata Punch and will be powered by a 1.2L NA petrol engine, mated to a five-speed MT or an AMT. A 1.0L turbo petrol engine could also be on offer. It will share the equipment list and platform with the Grand i10 Nios.

3. Tata Nexon Facelift:

Around August 2023, the facelifted Tata Nexon will be launched in India and it will be heavily influenced by the Curvv prototype. The front fascia and the rear will be thoroughly revised and the interior will gain new equipment such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system. An all-new 1.2L turbo DI petrol engine kicking out 125 PS will be utilised.

4. Kia Sonet Facelift:

By the middle of this year, Kia India is expected to launch the facelifted Seltos and it will be followed by the updated Sonet in early 2024. Only a few weeks ago, the Sonet facelift was spotted testing abroad for the first time and it will likely be unveiled towards the end of 2023. It will get a host of revisions inside and out along with feature additions.

5. Tata Punch CNG:

Tata has commenced bookings for the Altroz CNG in India and it will be launched soon ahead of the deliveries in May 2023. The Altroz CNG debuted alongside the Punch CNG at the 2023 Auto Expo and the micro SUV will go on sale later this year. It will be powered by a 1.2L NA petrol engine, paired with a five-speed manual transmission only.

6. Maruti Suzuki Fronx:

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx will go on sale in the coming weeks and is based on the same Heartect platform as the Baleno. It is equipped with either a 1.2L NA K-series petrol or a 1.0L turbo petrol engine with manual and automatic transmission options. The Fronx will be offered in an expansive range and will be packed with features on the inside.