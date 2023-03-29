5 Upcoming SUVs Around Festive Season – Hyundai, Honda, Tata

Here we have explained about the 5 upcoming SUVs that will likely be launched around the festive season later this year in India

The festive season of any year will be considered as an auspicious period for purchasing new vehicles and generally, automobile manufacturers will look to grab the spotlight by bringing in brand new cars across different segments. Here we have given you a lowdown of five such models:

1. New-Gen Nissan X-Trail:

The fourth-generation global Nissan X-Trail will more likely go on sale in India around the festive season. It was showcased a few months ago and the road testing has commenced as well. The full-size seven-seater SUV will compete against Toyota Fortuner and MG Gloster and it could be equipped with e-Power technology for high mileage.

2. Honda Midsize SUV:

By the middle of this year, Honda will unveil an all-new midsize SUV in India before its market launch later this year. The five-seater will take on Hyundai Creta and will sit on the same platform as the fifth-generation City. It will share the engine lineup with its midsize sedan sibling as the 1.5L NA petrol and the 1.5L strong hybrid petrol engines will be utilised but the latter could join the lineup later.

3. Hyundai Ai3:

An all-new micro SUV from Hyundai codenamed Ai3 is expected to be the next big launch from the South Korean company. It will be underpinned by the same platform as the Grand i10 Nios and will square off against Tata Punch. The Hyundai Ai3 will be powered by a 1.2L NA petrol engine, paired with a five-speed MT or an AMT transmission.

4. Citroen C3 Aircross:

Citroen has announced that the global debut of the C3 Aircross will be hosted on April 27, 2023 in India. It will be offered in five- and seven-seater guises and will sit on the CMP platform as the C3 compact hatch. It will derive power from a 1.2L turbocharged petrol engine producing 110 hp and 190 Nm. The interior will be more upmarket than the C3.

5. Tata Punch CNG:

At the 2023 Auto Expo, Tata Motors showcased the Punch CNG. It will be introduced later this calendar year in India and will feature a 1.2L three-cylinder petrol engine. The powertrain will be mated to a five-speed transmission. The Punch CNG will be capable of starting in CNG mode and it will come with a dual tank setup at the back.