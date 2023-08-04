5 Upcoming SUV Launches In September In India – Tata To Honda

Capitalising on the positive buying sentiments during the festive season, as many as five SUVs are expected to launch next month in India

In the month of September 2023, as many as five SUVs are expected to launch in India and some of them have already been revealed and launch timeframe confirmed. Here we bring you all the key details:

1. Tata Nexon Facelift:

The facelifted Tata Nexon will be heavily influenced by the design of the Curvv concept and the interior will also get a major revision. A new 1.2L turbo DI petrol engine producing 125 PS will likely replace the existing petrol mill and it will be paired with a manual or a DCT. The upgraded features list will comprise a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen, a larger digital cluster, a 360-degree camera system, six airbags, a new steering wheel, touch-based HVAC controls, etc.

2. Honda Elevate:

The prices of the Honda Elevate will be announced next month in India and we have already driven the midsize SUV. To know our first impressions along with the mileage test of petrol CVT, click the hyperlink. The five-seater is based on the same platform as the fifth-gen City and it uses the same 1.5L NA VTEC petrol engine, paired with a six-speed MT or a CVT.

3. Citroen C3 Aircross:

The Citroen C3 Aircross will be available in a fully-loaded Max trim and both five- and seven-seaters will be offered. Sold with ten colour schemes, the midsize SUV carries more than 90 per cent local content and thus, it could be priced aggressively. It is underpinned by the same CMP platform as the C3 and derives power from a 1.2L turbo petrol engine producing 110 PS. It is paired with six-speed MT only.

4. Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus:

Positioned below the Scorpio Classic, the Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus is a long time coming and its prices will likely be announced in September as well. It will be retailed in multiple seating configurations and will be equipped with the familiar 2.2L diesel engine, producing 120 PS.

5. Toyota Compact SUV:

The rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx is expected to hit the market in September or October to capitalise on the festive furore. It will have minor exterior and interior changes compared to its donor and will derive power from either the 1.2L K-series three-cylinder petrol or the 1.0L three-pot turbo petrol engine. The equipment list will be almost identical to the Fronx.