5 Upcoming Sub-4m SUVs in India – Mahindra To Kia

India’s compact SUV segment will see exciting new models in 2025, including the new Hyundai Venue, Skoda Kylaq, Kia Syros, and more

The Indian compact SUV market is gearing up for some major launches in 2025, with automakers like Hyundai, Skoda, Kia, Mahindra, and Kia introducing new models. This segment, which has seen tremendous growth over the last few years, is expected to welcome both petrol and electric variants, catering to the increasing demand for compact, fuel-efficient SUVs. Below, we explore five upcoming sub-4m SUVs set to hit the Indian roads soon.

1. New-Gen Hyundai Venue

Hyundai is set to launch the next-generation Venue in 2025. While it will retain its existing platform, the new Venue will get significant design updates, taking cues from the larger Creta. Expect a bold new front grille, updated LED headlights, and refreshed tail lamps that will give it a more dynamic road presence. The second-generation Venue will continue to offer the same engine options, including petrol and diesel variants, with enhanced features and a more premium cabin.

2. Skoda Kylaq

Skoda is all set to enter the compact SUV segment with the Kylaq, its first offering in the sub-4m category. Launching early next year, the Skoda Kylaq will be based on the MQB A0 IN platform, which is also shared by the Kushaq and Slavia. The SUV will feature a wide grille, split headlamps, and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) for added safety. Powering the Kylaq will be a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine, delivering an ideal mix of power and efficiency for city driving.

3. Kia Syros

Kia is preparing to launch the Syros, a new compact SUV that will slot between the Sonet and Seltos. Expected to debut in early 2025, the Syros will likely come with two engine options, focusing on petrol powertrains. Reports suggest it will offer impressive fuel efficiency, around 18 km/l. The Syros has already been spotted undergoing testing, and it aims to offer a balance between style, practicality, and modern features, targeting urban buyers.

4. Mahindra 3OX Electric SUV

Mahindra is betting big on electric vehicles, and the upcoming 3OX-based compact electric SUV will be a game changer in the sub-4m space. Slated to launch in late 2025, this electric SUV will likely feature a futuristic design and advanced connectivity features, along with fast-charging capabilities. Mahindra aims to position the 3OX EV as an affordable alternative for environmentally-conscious urban buyers looking for a compact, all-electric SUV.

5. New-Gen Kia Sonet

Kia’s popular compact SUV, the Sonet, is due for a generational update. The new-gen Sonet is expected to feature design enhancements and more premium features, including an improved infotainment system, wireless charging, and advanced safety technologies like ADAS. It will likely retain its existing petrol and diesel engine options, but with improved efficiency and refinement. The new Sonet is expected to continue its stronghold in the competitive compact SUV market when it arrives in late 2025.

With these exciting new models, the compact SUV segment in India is set for a significant boost in 2025, offering a range of petrol, diesel, and electric options to suit the diverse needs of Indian buyers. Keep an eye out for these launches as automakers prepare to make their mark in the growing sub-4m SUV space.