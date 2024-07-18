5 Upcoming Skoda SUVs In India You Should Know About

In the series of upcoming Skoda SUVs, we have explained about the 5 new models that are expected to launch within the next two years in India

Skoda Auto India seems vested in introducing up to five new SUVs in the domestic market over the next two years. This lineup includes a newly developed compact SUV, the next-generation Kodiaq, two brand-new electric SUVs, and the facelifted version of the Kushaq. Here we have brought you all the key details:

1. Skoda Compact SUV:

The upcoming Skoda compact SUV will sit on the heavily localised MQB A0 IN architecture, shared with the Kushaq and it will be competitively priced against rivals such as Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, etc. It will be equipped with the familiar 1.0L three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine, producing a maximum power output of 115 PS and 175 Nm.

It will be paired with manual and automatic transmission choices. Skoda has already confirmed that the five-seater will be introduced in early 2025 in India and it will be named one of the following: Kwiq, Kariq, Kyroq, Kymaq, or Kylaq. The real-world road testing commenced a few months back and it has been teased twice.

2. Skoda Kushaq Facelift:

The facelifted Skoda Kushaq will be launched next year in India. It will gain minor exterior changes to extend the lifespan of the existing generation while new features and technologies will be added to compete firmly with rivals like Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and others. It will get Level 2 ADAS tech and a 360-degree camera system and the variant lineup could be further expanded.

3. New Generation Skoda Kodiaq:

The second generation Skoda Kodiaq will be launched early next year in India and its testing has begun on public roads. Underpinned by the modified version of the MQB Evo platform, it gets notable exterior and interior changes while the overall proportions have grown. As for India, the 2.0L four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine will likely stay put.

4. Skoda Enyaq & Elroq EVs:

The Skoda Enyaq and Elroq electric vehicles are expected to launch in India around 2025 and 2026 respectively. The Elroq, built on the flexible MEB platform, measures 4.2 meters in length and will be available in the international markets in three battery options. They will boast a range of more than 500 km on a full charge and will be loaded with high-end features and technologies.