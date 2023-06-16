5 Upcoming Sedans You Should Know About – Honda To Skoda

The new-gen Maruti Suzuki Dzire and Honda Amaze and expected to debut sometime next year with radical overhaul inside and out

Despite the high popularity of SUVs, the Indian automotive space will witness the arrival of a host of new sedans over the next year or so. Here we have explained about all of them:

1. Hyundai Verna N Line:

Only a few months ago, Hyundai launched the new generation Verna in the domestic market and it has been well received by customers. The midsize sedan’s range could be expanded with the addition of the N Line variant and it could be made available only with the 1.5L turbo petrol engine. Expect cosmetic updates inside and out along with mechanical revisions to offer sportier handling.

2. New-Gen Maruti Suzuki Dzire:

The third-generation Maruti Suzuki Dzire has been in the rumour mill for a long time and is expected to go on sale sometime next year. It will be heavily influenced by the design of the upcoming Swift while the cabin will be more upmarket. One of the major highlights will be the all-new 1.2L strong hybrid petrol engine capable of a claimed mileage of 35-40 kmpl.

3. New-Gen Honda Amaze:

Honda will reportedly host the global debut of the all-new Amaze in 2024. To compete against the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Dzire, we can expect it to go on sale locally in the second half of the year but no official confirmation has been made yet. The exterior will be heavily inspired by the global crop of Honda sedans while the interior will be more upscale as well. The existing petrol engine will more likely be retained.

4. New-Gen Skoda Superb:

Skoda India discontinued the Superb as well as the Octavia sedans ahead of the roll out of BSVI stage 2 emissions standards. This left the brand with a single sedan in its domestic lineup, the Slavia. However, the Czech company has confirmed that the new generation Superb will be introduced with an updated powertrain. The fourth-gen Superb will make its world premiere later this year and it will reach India in the near future.

5. Skoda Octavia:

The chances of Octavia making a comeback to India in its updated avatar do exist in the coming years. It is one of the popular nameplates for the brand and thus the performance-based Octavia RS iV cannot be ruled out either.