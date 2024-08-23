5 Upcoming Sedans In India You Should Wait For – New Details

Here’s an overview of the five upcoming sedans set to launch in India from Maruti Suzuki, Honda, Skoda and Mercedes-Benz

In spite of the general decline in sedan popularity, some manufacturers still achieve strong sales in this segment. In the remaining months of this year and through 2025, five new sedans are believed to be launched in India from brands such as Maruti Suzuki, Honda, Skoda, and Mercedes-Benz.

1. New-Gen Honda Amaze:

The highly anticipated new-generation Honda Amaze is expected to make its debut in the coming months, possibly around October or November. The Amaze will feature substantial updates to both its exterior and interior design with revisions that are likely to align it with Honda’s latest global sedans such as the Accord.

The interior of the upcoming compact sedan is predicted to be more advanced and feature-rich than the current model, enhancing its appeal. It will likely continue with the existing petrol engine and offer both manual and automatic transmission options. Maintaining its rivalry, the sedan is expected to compete with models like the forthcoming Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Tata Tigor and Hyundai Aura.

Also Read: Honda Discount Offers August 2024 – Amaze, City, Elevate

2. New Maruti Suzuki Dzire:

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire is set to receive substantial updates within the next two to three months. It will become the first compact sedan in India to offer a sunroof. Notably, its interior will undergo major modifications, bringing a more comprehensive list of features compared to the current model.

These changes come on the heels of the recent launch of the new generation Maruti Suzuki Swift in India. The powertrain range will feature a 1.2L Z series petrol engine, which is expected to produce around 82 PS and 112 Nm of torque. This engine will be available with both a five-speed manual transmission and a five-speed AMT.

Also Read: 5 Upcoming Skoda SUVs In India You Should Know About

3 & 4. New Skoda Octavia & Superb:

Skoda’s recent re-introduction of the Superb indicates that the brand is likely considering launching the latest global Octavia in the Indian market. Official details remain pending, but there’s a possibility that the Octavia could initially be offered via the Completely Built-Up (CBU) route when it arrives, expected sometime in late 2025 before hitting local assembly. An all-new Superb sold in the international markets may also arrive in the near future with notable updates.

5. Mercedes-Benz E Class LWB:

The new-gen LWB sedan, which is currently undergoing tests in India, is expected to go on sale in the coming months. The official bookings will open soon before the announcement of prices. It gets a host of changes inside and out compared to the outgoing model.