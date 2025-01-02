5 Upcoming sedans In India In 2025 You Should Wait For

2025 should see the launch of several new sedans from mass-market brands in India like Volkswagen, Skoda, and Honda

Most new cars coming to India in 2025 will be SUVs, given the high-riding body style’s immense popularity. A few new sedans are also set to arrive in showrooms next year, though, aimed at customers who still prefer their low seating and elegant styling over SUVs. Here are some of the main upcoming sedan launches planned for India in 2025:

1. All-new Skoda Superb

The fourth-generation Skoda Superb features an evolutionary design and brings marked improvements in space, comfort, technology, and safety. Skoda equips it with features like new-generation Matrix LED headlights, 19-inch alloy wheels, DCC Plus adaptive chassis control system, a head-up display, three multifunctional smart dials with a built-in 1.3-inch colour display, a 10-inch digital instrument cluster, and a 13-inch touchscreen infotainment system with integrated ChatGPT-based voice assistant.

Skoda could offer the all-new Superb in India with a 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine producing 150 kW (201 hp) and 320 Nm of torque and a 7-speed DSG automatic transmission. The company plans to import it as a CBU from Bratislava, Slovakia, and could price it around INR 55 lakh (ex-showroom). It will launch the all-new Toyota Camry rival at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 next month.

2. New Skoda Octavia RS

Like in the previous, third-generation Octavia’s case, Skoda is bringing the RS variant of the fourth-generation to India directly after the facelift. The new Skoda Octavia RS sports a 2.0-litre engine dishing out 195 kW (261 hp) and 370 Nm of torque. Linked to a 7-speed DSG automatic transmission, this engine allows it to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 6.4 seconds and achieve a top speed of 250 km/h. A 15 mm lower chassis, an electrohydraulic differential lock, and the DCC adaptive chassis control system are some more highlights of the high-performance sedan.

Skoda plans to showcase the latest Octavia RS at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The company may import it as a CBU from Mlada Boleslav, Czech Republic, and launch it later the same year.

3. New Skoda Slavia

Skoda plans to roll out a facelift for the Slavia next year. Expect the new Skoda Slavia to feature changes like redesigned headlights and tail lights, a revised radiator grille, and refreshed bumpers. Inside, the company may improve the quality of materials, update the software of the infotainment system and instrument cluster for new functions, and offer some new ‘Simply Clever’ features.

On the safety front, Skoda will likely equip the facelifted Slavia with a higher-resolution reverse camera and a variety of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). The company is unlikely to introduce any mechanical changes.

4. New VW Virtus

The new VW Virtus would be a facelifted version of the current model, packing upgrades similar to the new Skoda Slavia. It will likely feature a new design for the headlights and tail lights, grille, and bumpers. Inside, expect enhanced quality of upholstery and trim, improved electronics software, and some additional comfort and convenience features.

Volkswagen should enhance the quality of the Virtus’ reverse camera and add a bunch of ADAS functions to the list of safety features with the facelift. The company is unlikely to make any changes to the car’s engines or transmissions.

5. New Honda City

Following the first facelift in 2023, the Honda City may get another cosmetic refresh in 2025. The upcoming model could have a new radiator grille and lower grille, both featuring horizontal slats for more understated styling, as well as new alloy wheels. Inside, Honda may introduce a new colour scheme and an electronic parking brake. In this case, too, no mechanical changes are expected.