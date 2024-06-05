5 Upcoming Scooters Launching This Year In India

The scooter segment in India will see the launch of several prominent names this year including the Hero Xoom 160, Xoom 125R and an affordable version of Bajaj Chetak EV amongst others

India is one of the top markets for two-wheelers and the scooters contribute a good proportion to the overall sales. With the advantages of practicality, comfort and easy-to-ride nature, the scooters are a good option for family-oriented buyers as well as daily commuters. While the scooter market in India already has some very popular names, we will have a look at the 5 upcoming scooters launching this year.

1. Hero Xoom 160

Hero Motorcorp will foray into the premium scooter segment with the launch of Hero Xoom 160 in the Indian market. Expected to launch in the second half of 2024, the maxi-scooter will be powered by a 160cc liquid-cooled engine. Rivalling the likes of Yamaha Aerox 155, the Xoom 160 will sport an ADV-like styling with a prominent beak, a larger windscreen, a sizable stance and a set of 14-inch wheels with block-pattern rubber.

2. Hero Xoom 125R

Expanding its new Xoom scooter range, Hero Motorcorp will also launch the Xoom 125R this year in the Indian market along with the aforementioned Xoom 160. The Zoom 125R will rival the likes of other sporty scooters in the market such as the TVS Ntorq 125, Honda Dio 125, Yamaha Ray-ZR 125, Suzuki Avenis 125 and Aprilia Strom 125. The scooter will likely be powered by a 124.6cc air-cooled engine producing 9.4 bhp and 10.16 Nm of peak torque, paired to a CVT gearbox.

3. Bajaj Chetak Electric New Affordable Variant

A more affordable version of the Bajaj Chetak electric is in development and its images were leaked online last month in April 2024, revealing some essential details. Rivalling the likes of Ola S1X, Ather 450S and TVS iQube, the affordable Chetak electric will come with basic equipment like steel wheels, drum brakes on both ends, a simple monochrome display and a smaller 2.9 kWh battery pack with reduced performance. The most affordable version of the Bajaj Chetak e-scooter is expected to be priced under Rs. 1 lakh (ex-showroom).

4. Suzuki Access 125 Facelift

One of the best-selling 125cc scooters in the Indian market, the Suzuki Access 125 is due for a mid-life facelift update very soon and we expect it to launch in the second half of 2024. Spied testing for the first time in April, the facelift model will get refreshed styling for a more bulky appeal along with some feature upgrades.

The scooter will likely remain mechanically the same, retaining the 124cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine putting out 8.6 bhp and 10 Nm of peak torque. With a minor price revision, the Suzuki Access 125 Facelift will continue to rival the likes of the Honda Activa 125, Hero Destini 125 and TVS Jupiter 125 in the Indian market.

5. BMW CE02

The BMW CE02 was spied testing in India last year in August and as per the reports, the launch of the BMW’s e-scooter is confirmed for the domestic market, most likely by the end of 2024. Once launched, it could become the most expensive electric scooter on sale in the country.

It is important to note the electric scooter has been locally designed, developed and built by TVS. Talking about the powertrain, the BMW CE02 uses two lithium-ion battery packs with a combined capacity of around 2kWh, claiming a range of 90 kilometres on a single charge. The power output figures stand at 15 bhp and 155 Nm of peak torque, while the electric scooter weighs 132 kg.