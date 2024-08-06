5 Upcoming Royal Enfield Motorcycles You Should Know About

Royal Enfield recently launched the Guerrilla 450 and the response is great. We now look upon the upcoming RE motorcycles that are slated for launch

Currently, we have some sort of confirmation for the below listed models either through leaked documents or through spy shots of the test mules being ridden on our roads.

1. RE Himalayan 650

The most recent spy shot was just 2 days ago when it was spotted testing, and this test mule revealed quite a lot of things. Firstly, the engine remains the same, which means it will be powered by the same 648cc air/oil-cooled parallel-twin engine expected to have the same power and torque outputs with a slight difference in tune to suit the characteristics of an adventure tourer.

Next, we can see the two-in-one upswept exhaust, and then the twin discs at the front, which will be a first for a Royal Enfield motorcycle. There is a USD fork at the front with what looks like knobs for adjusting suspension settings and a digital instrument cluster like that of the Himalayan 450 which should come with Bluetooth and Google Maps casting. The launch price is expected to be around Rs 4.2 lakh while the date remains unknown.

2. RE Interceptor Bear 650 (Scrambler)

The RE Interceptor Bear 650 name has already been trademarked and we believe it is for the scrambler version of the Interceptor 650 and the test mule was spotted in a close-to-production state. The Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 will feature a circular LED tail lamp with chrome bezels, 18-inch front and 17-inch rear wire-spoked wheels fitted with block pattern tyres, a tuck and roll seat and a wide handlebar. It will also have sturdy footpegs, a muscular fuel tank reminiscent of the Interceptor 650 and minimalist bodywork.

It will be equipped with USD front forks and twin shocks at the rear for its suspension duties. Disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, coupled with a dual-channel ABS system will be standard. Powering the Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 is the well-known 648 cc parallel twin-cylinder air- and oil-cooled engine, expected to produce 46.5 PS of power and 52 Nm of peak torque. The scrambler’s starting price is expected to be around Rs. 3.5-3.6 lakh (ex-showroom).

3. RE Classic 350 (Updated)

The RE Classic 350 is getting updated with new features in its 2024 iteration and this will be accompanied by new nomenclature for its variants. The variants are said to be named as ‘Heritage’, ‘Heritage Premium’, ‘Signals’, ‘Dark’ and the top end ‘Chrome’. The first and foremost change is the LED lighting which includes LED pilot lamps, headlights and taillights.

The higher-end Dark and Chrome models will now come with adjustable levers which will be available for other variants as an optional accessory. The Odometer will now feature a gear position indicator, and a USB-C charger will now be standard across all variants. The additional features and equipment will demand a premium from the customer, but we are not sure how much it will be.

4. RE Classic 650 Twin

The name Classic 650 Twin was trademarked almost 3 months ago and ever since then, there have been multiple spy shots of the model being spotted while testing. Currently, we know that it will be the most affordable model in the 650cc lineup from the Chennai-based manufacturer while still having a more premium upmarket retro cruiser look to differentiate it from the Classic 350.

It will be powered by the same 648cc single-cylinder air/oil-cooled motor that produces 46.5 PS of power and 52 Nm of peak torque and may remain in the same state of tune. The other cycle parts will be borrowed from the Shotgun 650 while the design will remain largely similar to the Classic 350.

5. RE Goan Classic 350

Royal Enfield trademarked the Goan Classic 350 last year, and we expect that it will feature unique paint and decals inspired by the state of Goa, where the company’s Motoverse event takes place every year. It is speculated to use the same 349cc J Series engine as the Classic 350 and it produces 20.2bhp and 27Nm, with a 5-speed transmission mated to it.

The bike will likely have two shock absorbers in the rear and a standard telescopic fork up front. For braking, it may include discs at both ends and dual-channel ABS. Other expected features include an analogue console with an LCD inlay, bulb illumination, and a Tripper navigation dial. The Royal Enfield Classic 350 is available for Rs 1.93 lakh (starting, ex-showroom) and the Goan Classic 350 will cost more courtesy of the styling elements.