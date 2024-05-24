5 Upcoming Royal Enfield Motorcycles In India – All Details

Here are 5 upcoming Royal Enfield motorcycles that will be launched either this year or in 2025 based on spy images

Royal Enfield is planning to introduce a host of new motorcycles in the domestic market and here we have explained about them:

1. Guerrilla 450

Considering the number of times the test mules of the Guerrilla 450 have been spotted we can easily confirm that the launch is right around the corner. The motorcycle will feature the same engine and platform as the new Himalayan 450 but will have changes in its body style as it will be launched as a Roadster. Considering the absence of premium parts, it is expected to be priced below the Himalayan.

The other hardware includes 17-inch alloy wheels at both ends with tubeless road-biased tyres and telescopic front forks with fork gaiters. The mounting frames and windscreen from the Himalayan will be removed which should make the Guerrilla 450 a lot lighter. Considering that it will be equipped with the same 40bhp, 40Nm Sherpa 450 engine of the Himalayan, it is expected to be peppier and more fun to ride.

2. Classic 350 Bobber

This will be a Bobber-styled motorcycle from RE after observing the sales of the Jawa Perak and 42 Bobber. But compared to those motorcycles, the RE Classic 350 Bobber will not have extensive upgrades. Just a stubby rear subframe, a floating rider seat, white-walled tyres, an ape-hanger style handlebar, and the taillights and indicators of the new Shotgun 650.

It would have been better if Royal Enfield had increased the wheelbase and reduced the seat height making it a proper Bobber motorcycle instead of a Bobber-styled motorcycle. Either way, its not half bad and more can be said only after it is launched. So, stay tuned for more updates coming your way.

3. Classic 650 Twin

Royal Enfield recently trademarked the name Classic 650 Twin and the test mules of this motorcycle have been spotted in India as well as Europe. The interesting thing about the Classic 650 Twin is that it will share the same chassis as the Shotgun 650 which is tweaked from the Super Meteor 650 and not the Interceptor.

However, it will not be equipped with the same premium cycle parts as the Shotgun 650. Due to this, we believe the pricing will sit above the Interceptor 650 and below the Super Meteor 650. The engine will remain the same 650cc parallel twin engine and we believe there will be no changes in the tuning. It will miss out on USD forks, a tripper navigation display and may get the taillights from the Classic 350 rather than the Interceptor or the Super Meteor.

4. Bullet 650

After spotting a few test mules we have reasons to believe that RE is planning to launch the Bullet in the 650 avatar. Of course, this will be launched only after the launch of the Classic 650 Twin and the design will remain largely similar except for some minor changes.

The Bullet 650 is expected to be more bare-bones than the Classic 650 Twin, which should help RE price it low and maybe the cheapest model in the 650 lineup. The good news, however, is that it will get the same 650cc parallel twin engine which is good for 47bhp and 52Nm.

5. Scram 650

A few months ago, we had seen the test mules being tested in India as well as Europe but gradually it was decreased which we believe is to prioritise on other models. This is one of the most premium 650cc bikes based on the Interceptor 650 platform as it gets hardware like USD forks, a new tripper dash (as found on the new Himalayan), single-sided exhaust and dual-purpose tyres.

Since RE is aiming for a rugged Scrambler that can take on anything, we believe that the Scram 650 could be the lightest 650cc motorcycle from RE. This is because it gets the compact and lighter platform from the Interceptor 650 and will be packing a single-side exhaust which should help shave off a few kilos in weight savings. We also expect this motorcycle to be the most expensive RE because of the hardware and features that it is expected to come with.