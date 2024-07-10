5 Upcoming Royal Enfield Bikes You Should Wait For In India

Royal Enfield is expected to launch as many as five new motorcycles in India over the next 9 to 12 months and here we have explained about them

Royal Enfield is gearing up to introduce several new motorcycles across the 350 cc, 450 cc, and 650 cc segments. The popular Classic range will receive updates and expand with new models over the next nine to twelve months, while the 450 cc and 650 cc ranges will also be further strengthened. Here is an overview of the four upcoming motorcycles from Royal Enfield:

1. Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450:

One of the eagerly awaited Royal Enfield models, the Guerrilla 450, is slated for an official launch next week. This neo-retro roadster is expected to be priced at approximately Rs. 2.40 lakh (ex-showroom) and will compete directly with the Triumph Speed 400. It will be powered by the same 452 cc liquid-cooled engine found in the latest Himalayan and will be sold in at least two variants.

2. Updated Royal Enfield Classic 350:

The Classic 350 introduced Royal Enfield’s J-series engine platform and has received positive feedback from customers since its launch nearly three years ago. Other 350 cc models within the brand’s portfolio have also seen strong sales. These models are scheduled for mid-life updates in the near future.

The Classic 350 will reportedly be the first to receive a mid-cycle update in the coming months. Expected enhancements include new colour schemes, updated graphics, and additional features. The existing 349 cc SOHC air- and oil-cooled engine, which generates just over 20 hp and 27 Nm of torque, will remain unchanged.

3. Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350:

Royal Enfield is set to transform the Classic 350 into a single-seat bobber variant, potentially dubbed the Goan Classic 350 as the name has been trademarked. It will feature a raised handlebar, whitewall tyres, and revised ergonomics compared to the standard model. The launch is expected to occur sometime later this year or in early 2025, and above you see the design patent.

4. Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin & Bullet 650:

The Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin, expected to debut in early 2025, will heavily draw design inspiration from the Classic 350. The motorcycle will also feature a single-piece seat, spoked wheels, circular LED headlamp with chrome casing, pilot lamps, middle-set footpegs, an upright handlebar, halogen turn signals, etc.

The Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin will be powered by the 648 cc parallel twin-cylinder engine, producing 47 PS of maximum power and 52 Nm of peak torque, paired with a six-speed transmission. The roadster will feature a subframe that appears to be similar to that of the Shotgun 650. The Bullet 650, on the other hand, is expected to arrive in H2 2025 and it will have several mechanical similarities with the forthcoming Classic 650.