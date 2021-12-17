5 Upcoming Royal Enfield Bikes In 2022 – Scram 411 To New Bullet 350

Check out our list of five forthcoming motorcycles from Royal Enfield, which are expected to launch in the Indian market next year

Royal Enfield is planning to add plenty of new models to its lineup, which is exciting news for enthusiasts and fans of the brand. We’ve already spied a few of these upcoming motorcycles during road testing, and some others are also in the pipeline, all expected to make their way to the Indian market in the coming years.

Here, we have listed the five upcoming Royal Enfield motorcycles that are speculated to launch in India in 2022.

1. Royal Enfield Scram 411

Royal Enfield is planning to add a scrambler motorcycle to its range. This upcoming model will be based on RE Himalayan, featuring a similar design and the same 411cc engine (24.31 PS/32 Nm), mated to a 5-speed transmission. However, RE Scram 411 will utilise the Meteor 350’s instrument cluster instead of the one on Himalayan, as revealed by spy pictures.

2. Royal Enfield 650cc cruiser

Royal Enfield has been road testing a new 650cc cruiser for quite a while now, and it is expected to launch in India next year. This new cruiser has been previewed in concept form, as the ‘SG 650’, at the 2021 EICMA motor show, and the low-slung design looks absolutely stunning. The powertrain of the bike will be identical to the RE Interceptor 650/Continental GT650 – a 648cc, air/oil-cooled, parallel-twin engine (47.65 PS/52 Nm), mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

3. Royal Enfield 650cc roadster

The manufacturer has also been road testing a new 650cc roadster alongside the 650cc cruiser. Some reports claim this to be the ‘Classic 650’, but we cannot confirm that yet. It will likely get the same engine and transmission as the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT650, but we expect this new model to be more premium than them.

4. New-gen Royal Enfield Bullet Standard 350

RE Bullet Standard 350 is also set to undergo a generation change soon. It will utilise the same platform as the Classic 350, and will be powered by the same 349cc, air/oil-cooled, single-cylinder engine (20.21 PS/27 Nm), mated to a 5-speed transmission. The styling of the next-gen Bullet 350 will be similar to the Classic 350, with a few differences here and there, and it will be more affordably priced compared to the latter.

5. Royal Enfield Hunter

Royal Enfield has also been road testing a new 350cc roadster, which is expected to launch under the name ‘Hunter’. It will be powered by the same 349cc single-pot motor as the Classic 350/Meteor 350, but will have a way more simplistic design. It will be aimed towards young riders, and will likely have an extremely competitive price tag.