5 Upcoming Retro Bikes You Should Wait For In India

The list of upcoming retro bikes includes the updated 350s, Classic 650, Bullet 650 and Triumph Thruxton 400, blending classic design with modern performance

Retro motorcycles are renowned for their vintage looks, and solid build, and give a charming sense of nostalgia. Iconic models like the Royal Enfield Bullet and Classic 350 have long been favourites among Indian buyers. Here are some upcoming retro-styled motorcycles set to launch in the near future.

1&2. Updated Royal Enfield Hunter 350 & Bullet 350:

Following the launch of the updated Classic 350, Royal Enfield is expected to introduce revisions to the lineup of the Hunter 350 and Bullet 350 in the near future. Both motorcycles have been well received by customers and their sibling, the Meteor 350, will also receive updates probably next year.

3. Royal Enfield Classic 650:

Royal Enfield has been spotted testing the Classic 650 in India. The test mule features a pillion seat and mirrors the Classic 350’s design but with a larger engine bay. Unlike the Super Meteor and Shotgun 650, it lacks premium features like USD telescopic forks, opting instead for a standard RSU telescopic unit.

Also Read: Updated 2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Revealed, Launch On Sep 1

The bike has a chrome exhaust similar to the Shotgun 650. It will be powered by a 648cc parallel-twin engine producing 46 bhp and 52.3 Nm of torque, paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox. Expected features include a semi-digital instrument cluster, tripper navigation, and dual-channel ABS. The Classic 650 is anticipated to launch by late 2024 or early 2025.

4. Royal Enfield Bullet 650:

The Royal Enfield Bullet 650 Twin has been spotted testing both in India and abroad recently. It closely resembles the Bullet 350, featuring similar design elements such as the headlight, metal cowl, tiger-eye pilot lights, and fuel tank shape. Moreover, it gets chrome-finished twin peashooter exhausts and mid-set footpegs. Likely to be powered by the 648cc parallel-twin engine from the Super Meteor 650, the Bullet 650 will produce 47 PS and 52.3 Nm. Expected to launch at the Royal Enfield Motoverse festival in Goa between 22-24 November 2024, the upcoming RE Bullet 65p is anticipated to be priced around Rs 3 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.

Also Read: 5 Upcoming Royal Enfield Motorcycles You Should Know About

5. Triumph Thruxton 400:

The Triumph Thruxton 400 is set to debut during the 2024 festive season, following the first anniversary of the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X. This new model will feature a semi-fairing inspired by the Speed Triple RR, adding visual heft to the bike, which the Speed 400 lacks. Sharing body panels with the Speed 400, including a teardrop fuel tank and triangular side panels, the Thruxton 400 will likely have a sportier riding position with lower clip-ons. Using the same 399cc, 39.5bhp engine and suspension as the Speed 400, it is likely to be priced at around Rs 2.5 lakh (ex-showroom), positioning it between the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X.