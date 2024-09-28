5 Upcoming Renault-Nissan SUVs To Wait For India – Key Details

The upcoming Renault and Nissan midsize SUVs are expected to be powered by turbocharged petrol engines with manual and automatic options

Renault and Nissan plans to introduce several new vehicles in the Indian market, including the highly anticipated all-new Duster and its Nissan counterpart. These midsize SUVs will first debut as five-seater models, which are expected to hit showrooms next year. Following them, both brands are gearing up to launch their respective seven-seater versions – projected projected to arrive in 2026. This strategic move will help Renault and Nissan expand their presence in the competitive SUV segment in India.

According to reports, both midsize SUVs will be powered by two turbocharged petrol engines, with no diesel option in sight. The 1.0L three-cylinder HR10 petrol engine currently found in the Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite is set to continue, but performance enhancements are expected to bring these models more in line with their segment rivals. These updates should provide improved power and efficiency.

The larger 1.3L turbocharged petrol engine, known as the HR13, was initially introduced in the Nissan Kicks. This engine also powered the previous-generation Renault Duster. Producing 156 hp, the HR13 powertrain is even featured in the Mercedes-Benz A-Class sedan. When the new Renault and Nissan SUVs arrive, this engine may be offered with a six-speed manual transmission or a CVT.

A 1.5L NA petrol engine is also likely to be offered in the new-generation Duster and its Nissan counterpart, particularly for the lower- and mid-spec variants. While details about a hybrid option remain unclear, introducing such a powertrain could give the Renault-Nissan alliance a competitive edge in the midsize SUV segment. A hybrid system would not only enhance fuel efficiency but also appeal to environmentally conscious buyers, potentially setting these models apart from most of their rivals.

The new Duster and its Nissan counterpart have already been teased, showcasing designs that align with the latest global trends. Both SUVs will be built on the heavily localized CMF-B platform, which is widely used in international markets, allowing for competitive pricing, and making the vehicles more appealing to Indian consumers while maintaining global standards in design and engineering.

Renault initially made a significant impact in India with the Duster, and now the nameplate is set for a comeback, drawing from the latest global version. However, it’s still uncertain whether the Nissan counterpart will revive the Terrano name. Both SUVs will compete in the highly competitive midsize SUV segment and are expected to be equipped with a host of advanced features and technologies to meet market demands. Before these models, the mid-cycle update to the Magnite will arrive on October 4, 2024.