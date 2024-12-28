5+ Upcoming Renault-Nissan Cars In India (Including New Duster)

Renault-Nissan alliance is gearing up to introduce several new models in the coming years with the highly anticipated new Duster being one of them

The Renault-Nissan alliance is said to be investing approximately Rs. 4,000 crore in India to launch new products including the much-awaited next-generation Duster and its Nissan counterpart. The original Duster, which remained in the market for over seven years, was pivotal in cementing Renault’s brand image. However, its discontinuation was inevitable due to a lack of updates and the emergence of more advanced competitors. Here we have listed the possible upcoming offerings from Renault as well as Nissan:

1. New Renault Duster & More SUVs:

Rest assured, the Duster nameplate is set to make a comeback in India by next year. The new model will be based on the global third-generation Duster. A significant portion of the Rs. 4,000 crore investment will go toward establishing the CMF-B modular platform in India which is already a cornerstone of Renault’s lineup in Europe and other global markets.

The heavily localised CMF-B architecture will serve as the base for future Renault and Nissan models in India. This platform will underpin the second-generation Duster tailored for the domestic market. Alongside the next-gen Duster for Renault, Nissan is developing an all-new SUV based on this same architecture.

Also Read: 4 New Upcoming Renault-Nissan SUVs You Should Know About

Both SUVs could be powered by 1.0L and 1.3L turbo petrol engines. Furthermore, seven-seater variants are also in the pipeline with their debut likely in 2026 and they could be based on the Bigster.

2. Nissan MPV, Upcoming EVs:

Nissan is reportedly working on a cost-effective, volume-focused MPV that will draw inspiration from the Renault Tribe. Additionally, the Renault-Nissan alliance is exploring the introduction of entry-level electric vehicles based on the CMF-AEV platform with distinct models planned for each brand.

Also Read: Nissan & Honda Merger To Create 3rd Largest Carmaker In The World

Notably, a zero-emission version of the Renault Kwid is already available in South America. Considering the ensuing partnership between Nissan and Honda, it will be interesting to see how the launch timelines of these models take shape.