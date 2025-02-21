5 Upcoming Premium MPVs In 2025 In India – Kia To Toyota

A sneak peek at five upcoming MPVs set to hit the Indian market in 2025, featuring new offerings from brands such as Kia, Toyota and MG

The premium MPV segment is set to see a wave of new launches in 2025, as brands like Kia, Toyota and MG gear up to expand their lineup. With a mix of traditional ICE models and hybrid or electric options, the segment is expected to see plenty of activity in the due course of this CY. Here’s a glimpse at the five upcoming MPVs:

1. MG M9:

Unveiled at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo, the MG M9 is gearing up for its official market launch in the coming months and it will be sold through the brand’s new premium outlets. The high-end MPV comes packed with a 90 kWh battery, offering a driving range of up to 500 km on a single charge. Supporting DC fast charging for reduced downtime, it is driven by a front-mounted electric motor that generates 241 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque.

2&3. Kia Carnival Hi-limo & Toyota Vellfire Facelift:

At the Auto Expo last month, the spotlight was on the opulent Kia Carnival Hi-Limo and the futuristic Hyundai Staria. The Hi-Limo elevates the standard Carnival’s luxury quotient, offering an upgraded and more upmarket cabin packed with premium creature comforts.

Meanwhile, Toyota is rumoured to be preparing a mid-life refresh for the Vellfire which could make its way to Indian shores this year and recently the 2025 LC 300 was launched in India.

4. Kia Carens Facelift:

Kia is preparing to introduce the refreshed Carens, featuring a revised design and modern styling cues. The updated model will sport redesigned LED headlamps seamlessly connected by a sleek light bar, along with a revamped grille showcasing new inserts for a bolder look. Fresh alloy wheels and subtle revisions to both front and rear bumpers will further enhance its presence while updated tail lamps will add to its overall looks. Although the feature list is expected to get some significant enhancements, the engine options are likely to remain the same. The official launch could happen later this year.

5. Kia Carens EV:

Kia is developing a new electric MPV based on the Carens platform, designed specifically for Indian consumers. Targeted at families seeking an eco-friendly alternative, this upcoming EV is expected to offer a driving range of over 450 km per charge. Differentiating itself from the ICE version, the electric MPV will feature unique EV-specific styling both inside and out. With a planned launch in late 2025 or early 2026, it could pave the way for a new category of midsize electric MPVs in the country.