5+ Upcoming Premium 7-Seater Cars This Year – Kia To Tata

We’ve compiled a list of the upcoming premium 7-seater cars from brands such as Tata, Kia, Toyota, Skoda, and MG in 2024

Over the next two to three years, the seven-seater SUV and MPV segments are poised for significant developments, with several new models set to make their debut. Below, we provide detailed insights into all the forthcoming releases that are likely happening this year:

1. MG Gloster Facelift:

The MG Gloster full-size SUV currently sits as the flagship product from the brand and it competes with Toyota Fortuner primarily. It will receive a mid-life update sometime this calendar year judging by the spy images. To extend the lifecycle of the existing generation, which is based on the Maxus D90, it will get visual enhancements and interior revisions.

2. New Skoda Kodiaq:

The second-generation Skoda Kodiaq made its global debut in October 2023 and it will likely make its way to India this year. Based on the MQB Evo platform, the all-new model gains notable updates inside and out and is more advanced than the outgoing version. It has larger proportions as well and a PHEV variant has been added to the lineup for the first time. In India, the existing 2.0L turbo petrol engine producing 190 PS and 320 Nm could be retained, paired with an automatic gearbox.

3. Toyota Fortuner Mild Hybrid:

Toyota plans to unveil the 2.8L mild hybrid diesel engine in the Fortuner, following its debut in the Hilux on the global stage and it could be introduced in India this year. This addition aims to enhance fuel efficiency and overall performance while lowering emission levels. No other changes are expected.

4. New-Gen Carnival & Kia EV9:

Along the course of this year, the fourth generation Kia Carnival will be launched in India while the flagship EV9 electric SUV will debut in late 2024 or early 2025. The all-new premium MPV will be offered in seven- and nine-seater configurations and is a radical departure over the old model. The EV9 has a claimed range of 541 km in the WLTP cycle.

5. Tata Safari EV: