5 Upcoming New Compact SUVs To Launch In India In 2025

The streak of the new compact SUV launches will start with the debut of the Kia Syros scheduled for December 19

Compact SUVs are currently one of the most popular choices among new car buyers. This is due to their compact size, high ground clearance, tech-loaded cabin, and practicality at an affordable sticker cost. The sub-4-meter SUV segment is set to witness multiple new models in the coming months. In this article, we will look at the 5 upcoming new compact SUVs launching in India.

1. New-Gen Hyundai Venue

The second generation of the Hyundai Venue is scheduled for a launch next year i.e. 2025. Internally codenamed QU2i, the new-gen of the compact SUV will feature drastic changes in the design and feature department. The latest spy shots confirm that an all-new design similar to the current crop of Hyundai SUVs including the latest Creta and Alcazar will be a part of the package.

Mechanically, the new Venue will likely retain the current crop of powertrain combinations including petrol and diesel engine options. The upcoming Hyundai compact SUV will be the first model manufactured at the new Talegaon-based manufacturing facility.

Also Read: All-New Hyundai Palisade Breaks Cover With Futuristic Design

2. Volkswagen Tera Compact SUV

Volkswagen is preparing to launch a new sub-4-meter SUV based on the Skoda Kylaq and it is likely to be named Tera. Expected to go on sale next year in the Indian market, the SUV was recently spotted testing for the first time in Argentina. Some design highlights will likely include sleek LED headlamps, a sporty bumper with vertical air dams, 17-inch alloy wheels and connected LED tail lights at the rear.

The upcoming Volkswagen compact SUV will be underpinned by the familiar MQB-A0-IN platform with a wheelbase of 2,566 mm. Under the hood, the 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine will be a part of the package, putting out 115 bhp and 178 Nm of peak torque.

3. Maruti Suzuki Fronx Facelift

Internally codenamed YTB, the Fronx Facelift will be launched in India next year i.e. 2025. The compact crossover SUV initially debuted in 2023 and is expected to get its first update in just 2 years.

The facelifted Fronx will use the Maruti Suzuki’s new HEV series hybrid technology and it will be the first model in the brand’s line-up to come with this powertrain. The highlight of the Fronx Facelift will be its updated design, new features and an efficient powertrain. The home-grown carmaker could likely reveal more details in the near future.

Also Read: 2 All-New Maruti Suzuki MPVs Waiting To Arrive – Key Details

4. Kia Syros

Scheduled for an official unveil on December 19, the Syros will be positioned above the Sonet in the brand’s line-up. The latest teaser shared by Kia confirms that the new compact SUV will come with a panoramic sunroof. Adding to this, it will sport an upright stance with a boxy design language, vertically stacked LED DRLs upfront, a large window line and flush-fitting door handles.

The upcoming Kia Syros will get both an ICE and electric powertrain, paired with a front-wheel-drive setup. In terms of features, it is expected to get ADAS, ventilated seats and a 360-degree parking camera.

5. Mahindra XUV3XO EV

Mahindra launched the XUV3XO in the Indian market earlier this year and its electric version is on its way. The XUV3XO EV is already under development and has been spotted multiple times during test runs. Internally codenamed S240, the Mahindra XUV3XO EV is expected to get a 35kWh battery pack.

It will be positioned below the XUV400 EV in the brand’s line-up, squarely aimed at the Tata Nexon EV. As per the reports, the XUV3XO EV will likely debut by the end of this year and we expect it to be launched at a starting price of around Rs. 15 lakh (ex-showroom).