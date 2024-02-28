5+ Upcoming New Bikes To Know About – Bajaj, HD, RE & KTM

In the list of upcoming bikes, we have explained about new models from Bajaj, Husqvarna, KTM, RE, HD and Triumph

1. Bajaj Pulsar NS400:

In the second quarter of 2024, Bajaj Auto will introduce the flagship Pulsar NS400 (or N400) making it the biggest Pulsar yet. It is yet unknown whether it will use the old-gen 390 Duke’s 373 cc engine or the latest 399 cc liquid-cooled unit but it will boast all LED lighting, USD front forks, monoshock rear suspension, dual-channel ABS, digital cluster with Bluetooth, etc.

2. Husqvarna Svartpilen 250:

Husqvarna recently introduced the new generation Svartpilen 401 and Vitpilen 250 in India. While the Svartpilen 250 is available in the global markets, it has not made its way to India yet. The brand has homologated the Svartpilen 250 indicating that a launch could be on cards in the near future.

3. New-Gen KTM 390 Adventure:

The new-gen KTM 390 Adventure is expected to debut later this year and it will be powered by the 399 cc liquid-cooled engine found in the latest 390 Duke. It will get a revised exterior taking inspiration from its bigger siblings while ergonomic and mechanical updates are also in the pipeline.

4. Triumph Thruxton 400:

The third installment of the new 400 cc Triumph range will be the Thruxton 400 as the distinctive old school styling will blend with a more modern 398 cc liquid-cooled engine capable of 40 PS and 37.5 Nm. Expect the world premiere to happen later this year and it could be launched in India in 2025.

5. Harley-Davidson X440 Based Scrambler:

The Harley-Davidson X440 based Hero motorcycle, the Mavrick 440, was launched only a few weeks ago. The partnership between HD and Hero MotoCorp has been thriving over the years and next up, the X440 range could be expanded with the addition of a scrambler variant sometime this year.

6. New Royal Enfield Bikes:

Royal Enfield has been endeavouring to expand its 450 cc and 650 cc range as new classic styled 650, a scrambler 650, a roadster 450 and a scrambler 450 have already been caught testing and at least two of them could make their global debut between late 2024 and early 2025. A bobber-styled single-seater Classic 350 is also expected to launch this year in India.