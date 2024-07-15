5 Upcoming Much Awaited Adventure Bikes – Hero, KTM To Triumph

In the much-anticipated list of upcoming adventure bikes, we cover models from Royal Enfield, KTM, Hero, Kawasaki and Triumph

The dual-purpose adventure touring segment has surged in popularity recently driven by the success of models like the Hero Xpulse 200, the recently launched Royal Enfield Himalayan 450, and the KTM 390 and 250 Adventure series. Capitalizing on this excitement, a wave of new adventure motorcycles is gearing up to hit the market and here we have a detailed look:

1. Triumph Tiger 400:

Bajaj and Triumph’s partnership has been nothing short of fruitful as the combined sales of the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X have crossed 50,000 units within a year. Building on the momentum, the alliance will launch one new motorcycle every year. Before the end of 2024, the Thruxton 400 will likely arrive and it could be followed by an adv following the route of the successful Triumph Tiger range. It may rival the likes of the KTM 390 Adventure and Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 utilising a 398 cc liquid-cooled engine.

2. New-Gen KTM 390 Adventure:

Spotted testing multiple times on local and foreign soil, the new generation KTM 390 Adventure is expected to make its world premiere around November. Thus, it could be launched in India in early 2025 with a brand new design, new frame and a host of more advanced features. It will also boast an Enduro variant and will use the 399 cc liquid-cooled engine found in the latest 390 Duke.

3. Hero Xpulse 400 & Xpulse 210:

In a bid to challenge the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 and KTM 390 Adventure, Hero MotoCorp is reportedly developing a flagship Xpulse model. It’s rumoured to feature a new 420 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine, possibly derived from the X440. Test mules spotted a while ago also indicate that Hero is also working on the next-gen Xpulse, powered by a 210 cc liquid-cooled engine borrowed from the Karizma XMR.

4. Kawasaki KLX 230:

Kawasaki has been testing the localised KLX 230 for a while now and it will be introduced in early 2025. The dual-sport motorcycle will be powered by a 233 cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine developing 19 bhp and 20.6 Nm. In the global markets, the Japanese brand sells the KLX 230 in two variants namely standard and S.