5 Upcoming MPVs In India You Should Know – Maruti Suzuki To Kia

In this article, we will go through all the details we know about the upcoming MPVs from the entry-level Maruti compact MPV to the new-gen Kia Carnival

Multi-Purpose Vehicles (MPVs) have gained significant popularity in India due to their versatility, spacious interiors, and ability to accommodate larger families with their six or more seating capacity. Currently, the Maruti Ertiga and Toyota Innova are the most popular MPVs in India. However, the segment is about to get more spicier with the introduction of several upcoming launches.

1. Nissan MPV

Nissan is set to re-enter the Indian MPV market after the discontinuation of the Nissan Evalia. Unlike the Evalia, the new MPV will be a compact model based on the Renault Triber, thanks to the Renault-Nissan partnership. Design-wise, the new Nissan MPV could take inspiration from the Magnite, featuring an aggressive design language.

The interior layout might receive some tweaks, but the feature list is expected to remain the same. In terms of specifications, the MPV will likely continue with the 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and a turbocharged unit, producing 71hp and 96 Nm of torque and 100hp and 160 Nm respectively. Transmission options will include both manual and automatic gearboxes.

2. New Gen Kia Carnival

The latest Kia Carnival is set to debut in India in 2024. It is estimated to cost between Rs 35 lakh and Rs 45 lakh and features a significant redesign inspired by the EV9, with a larger grille, vertically stacked LED headlights and L-shaped DRLs. It rides on 18-inch alloy wheels and has new L-shaped tail lights.

The Carnival is expected to retain its 2.2-litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine producing 200 PS and 440 Nm, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. Inside, it will offer a dual-screen display for infotainment, reduced centre console buttons, and various seating configurations (four, seven, and nine-seater).

It includes advanced features like dual 12.3-inch displays, a head-up display, OTA updates, an ADAS suite, and eight airbags. Competing with the Toyota Innova Hycross, the new Carnival will offer more premium options with its high-end features and will be more expensive.

3. Maruti Suzuki Compact MPV

Maruti Suzuki is reportedly working on a compact MPV codenamed YDB, aimed at competing with the Renault Triber and positioned below the Ertiga. Likely based on the Spacia which is only sold in Japan, it will feature a small size and compact design. The Japan-spec Spacia gets a tiny 660cc engine due to Kei car regulations. However, in India YDB is expected to use the 1.2-litre Z series petrol engine from the new Swift, with a potential hybrid option that is yet to make its debut in the Fronx hybrid. Both manual and automatic gearbox options are expected.

Significant interior changes are expected over the Spacia, including a cleverly designed three-row cabin in a compact footprint to directly compete with the Triber. The YDB will be positioned below the XL6 and Ertiga in Maruti Suzuki’s lineup. Whether features like the Spacia’s ottoman-style rear seats will be included in the Indian model remains unknown.

4. Kia Electric RV

Kia has confirmed that it is developing an electrified RV for India, potentially launching in 2025 or 2026. This project might utilize Kia’s Rs 2,000 crore investment and research facilities reserved for developing new EVs specifically for the Indian market.

This midsize MPV aims to target a wide range of customers with ample interior space and practicality. The claimed driving range is expected to be over 450 km on a single charge. In classic Kia fashion, it is also expected to be loaded with features.

5. New Gen Kia Carens

Kia is preparing to launch a facelifted version of the Carens MPV in India in 2025. While retaining a 6 or 7-passenger layout, the refreshed Carens is likely to introduce new upgrades, holding on to its premium appeal over the Maruti Ertiga and the XL6.

In terms of safety and convenience, the facelifted Carens is expected to include features like a 360-degree camera system and ADAS, strengthening its appeal to safety-conscious consumers. Engine options are expected to remain unchanged. The facelifted model will also bring updated styling cues such as new lighting setups, redesigned alloy wheels, and a revamped grille bringing it up to speed with the current Kia’s design language.