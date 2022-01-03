5 Upcoming MPVs In India In 2022 – Kia Carens To Maruti XL6 Facelift

In 2022, a few new three-row MPVs are set to launch in the Indian market, the top five of which have been detailed here

Recently, the demand for 6- and 7-seater cars has increased significantly in India. A lot of buyers these days are looking for three-row SUVs and MPVs, which can be used to ferry families around comfortably. A lot of such vehicles were launched in our market in 2021, and a lot more are slated to launch in 2022.

Listed below are five new MPVs that are expected to launch in the Indian market next year (in 2022), for which the anticipation is high.

1. Kia Carens

Kia India recently unveiled a new MPV – Carens – which is set to go on sale here in the first quarter of 2022. It shares its platform with the Seltos, and gets the same three engine options as well – a 1.5L NA petrol unit (115 PS/144 Nm), a 1.4L turbo-petrol unit (140 PS/242 Nm), and a 1.5L turbo-diesel unit (115 PS/250 Nm). Transmission choices consist of a 6-speed MT, a 7-speed DCT, and a 6-speed AT.

2. Renault Triber turbo

Renault Triber was launched in India back in 2019, and it has been enjoying a lot of success in our market since. The MPV is currently only powered by a 1.0L naturally aspirated petrol engine (72 PS/96 Nm), and the manufacturer is planning to add a 1.0L turbo-petrol engine option soon. The Triber turbo will likely have the same output as the Kiger turbo – 100 PS and 160 Nm – and it is expected to be available with a choice between a 5-speed MT and a CVT.

3. Maruti Ertiga facelift

Maruti Ertiga is set to undergo a midlife facelift next year, and the updated model has been spotted a few times on Indian roads. The changes consist of just a new front grille, while the rest of the MPV will remain unchanged. Under the hood, it will still have a 1.5L petrol engine (105 PS/138 Nm), available with a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed automatic transmission.

4. Maruti XL6 facelift

Maruti Suzuki is also planning to launch a facelifted version of the XL6 in India, and a fully-camouflage test mule of it was recently spotted road testing. The only changes expected include a restyled front grille, redesigned bumpers, and different alloy wheels. The 1.5L petrol engine (105 PS/138 Nm) will remain unchanged, and it will continue to be offered with a choice between a 5-speed MT and a 4-speed AT.

5. Toyota Rumion

Toyota is expected to launch a rebadged version of the Maruti Ertiga in India soon, under the name ‘Rumion’. Toyota Rumion is already on sale in South Africa, and it will likely make its way to our market around March 2022. It will be identical to the Ertiga except for a few exterior changes, and it will be powered by the same 1.5L petrol engine (105 PS/183 Nm), mated to a 5-speed MT or a 4-speed AT. A CNG powertrain option might also be available here.