5 Upcoming Midsize SUVs Over The Next 6 Months In India

The list of upcoming Midsize SUVs over the next six months comprises Honda Elevate and facelifted versions of Tata Harrier and Safari

Here we have listed the five upcoming midsize SUVs that are waiting to launch over the course of the next six months in the Indian market.

1. Honda Elevate:

Honda Cars India has confirmed that its forthcoming midsize SUV will be dubbed the Elevate. The five-seater sits on the same architecture as the fifth-gen City and will have an overall length of around 4.3 metres. It will be heavily influenced by global Honda SUVs like CR-V and WR-V in terms of design and its interior will be more upmarket than the City.

The Honda Elevate will feature a 1.5L NA four-cylinder petrol engine that also does duty in the City (119 bhp and 145 Nm). It will be mated to a six-speed manual transmission or a CVT. The equipment list will likely boast a 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an electric sunroof, digital instrument console, ADAS, etc.

2. Tata Harrier & Safari Facelifts:

The facelifted versions of the Tata Harrier and the Safari are expected to launch this festive season. They will be heavily influenced by the Harrier EV concept which was unveiled at the 2023 Auto Expo earlier this year. Both SUVs will more likely have an expanded range courtesy of an all-new 1.5L turbocharged DI petrol engine.

4. Citroen C3 Aircross:

Last week, Citroen revealed the C3 Aircross in India and it will be sold in five- and seven-seater configurations upon launch later this CY. It will be powered by the familiar 1.2L three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine kicking out 110 bhp and 190 Nm of peak torque. It will be paired with a six-speed manual transmission only. It is based on the same CMP platform as the C3 hatchback.

5. Kia Seltos Facelift:

The heavily updated version of the Kia Seltos will reportedly go on sale by the middle of this year or in the third quarter. It has already been caught testing multiple times on public roads and will have a thoroughly redesigned exterior and a more feature packed interior. The new 1.5L turbo petrol engine capable of 160 bhp and 253 Nm will join the lineup.