5 Upcoming Midsize ICE SUVs In 2024 In India – Hyundai To Tata

Through this calendar year, a host of new midsize ICE SUVs are waiting to be launched to capitalise on the popularity of the segment from brands like Hyundai, Tata and Citroen. Read on to know more:

1. Tata Curvv:

The production-spec Tata Curvv was revealed at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 earlier this month and it will be introduced in its EV avatar by the middle of 2024. Following its launch, the ICE Curvv will arrive and it will be powered by a new 1.2L DI turbo petrol and a 1.5L turbo diesel engine found in the Nexon.

The former will produce a maximum power output of 125 PS and 225 Nm while the latter will kick out 115 PS and 260 Nm. Both manual and automatic transmissions will be offered. The midsize SUV coupe will take on Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, MG Astor, VW Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Honda Elevate and others.

2. Tata Safari & Harrier Petrol:

The recently facelifted Tata Harrier and Safari have been well received by customers but they continue to be sold only with a 2.0L Fiat-sourced diesel engine. To expand the range, Tata will bring in an all-new 1.5L DI turbo petrol engine which could be tuned to deliver around 160 PS. A six-speed manual and an automatic transmission are of high possibilities.

3. Citroen C3X:

Known internally as CC22, the Citroen C3X is poised to become the third offering based on the extensively localised CMP platform upon its debut later this year in India. Featuring a fastback design characterised by a sloping roofline and boasting a spacious boot, this model aims to carve out a new crossover coupe segment. Positioned above the recently introduced C3 Aircross midsize SUV, it will offer ample ground clearance.

4. Hyundai Alcazar Facelift:

The three-row Hyundai Alcazar will gain substantial exterior updates, based on the recently launched Creta facelift in the coming months. Spotted testing already, the 2024 Hyundai Alcazar will get new features as well including Level 2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System). However, no powertrain changes are expected.